CTB ta felisitá Ajax ku su título di kampion di Nederlandse Eredivisie

ku un aviso personalisá i rifa di un biahe pa Kòrsou bou di fanátikonan

WILLEMSTAD- 7 di mei 2021 – Djadumingu último 2 di mei, Ajax a logra su di 35 título di kampion di Nederlandse Eredivisie. Mirando e partnership entre Kòrsou i Ajax, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a felisitá e ekipo di Ajax i tur e fanátikonan hasiendo uso di un aviso personalisá ku e teksto: “Ajax Pabien”. E aviso di felisitashon a keda kompartí riba diferente plataforma di medionan sosial i tambe riba bòrchinan digital den sentro di Amsterdam. E aviso ta inkluí tambe e wèpsait di Kòrsou pa tur ku mira e aviso por bishitá e wèpsait pa sa mas di e produkto turístiko ku Kòrsou ta ofresé. Ademas huntu ku Ajax Life, e klup di fanátikonan di Ajax, ta rifa bou di e 88 mil fanátikonan un biahe pa Kòrsou pa 2 persona.

Manera ta konosí for di prinsipio di aña pasá, e logo di Kòrsou ta prominentemente visibel riba manga di e shùrt di Ajax. Ademas pa medio di e promoshonnan ku ta keda hasí rondó di e partidónan, tantu via televishon komo diferente otro kanalnan di Ajax, ta hasi posibel pa komo Kòrsou nos alkansá miónes di fanátiko di e klup na Hulanda i tambe rònt mundu.

The CTB congratulates Ajax on Dutch Eredivisie league title

through a personalized ad and a raffle for a trip to Curaçao among fans

WILLEMSTAD- May 7, 2021 – On Sunday, May 2, Dutch soccer team Ajax claimed their 35th Eredivisie national league title. In view of the Curaçao-Ajax partnership, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) congratulated the team and all its fans through a personalized ad with the caption: “Ajax Pabien!” (“Congratulations!”). The congratulatory ad was shared on multiple social media platforms as well as on digital signs in the center of Amsterdam. The ad also features the curacao.com website, where viewers can learn more about Curaçao’s tourism product. Also, in conjunction with supporters’ club Ajax Life, a raffle for a trip for two to Curaçao will be held among the team’s 88 thousand fans.

Since the beginning of last year, the Curaçao logo has been featured prominently on Ajax shirt sleeves. Additionally, through promotional campaigns around specific matches, Curaçao receives coverage on television and other Ajax media outlets reaching millions of the club’s fans in the Netherlands and around the world.