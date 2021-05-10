Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 9th 2020

One man is dead and another arrested after a shooting in Dawn Beach on Saturday, May 8.

Several patrol officers and the ambulance dispatched around 9:30pm to Dawn Beach after several calls about a shooting in the area. Upon arrival they found a man in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Ambulance personnel rushed the victim to St. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition. The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound after a scuffle with the suspected shooter.

During the brawl, the victim was wounded and got into his car and attempted to drive away from the scene, but didn’t get very far. Reasons for the reported brawl is so far unclear to the police.

Police were able to determine who the alleged suspect was and that the suspect was still in the area. An immediate arrest was made by officers.

Later in the evening, Police were notified by SMMC that the victim with initials O.M. died from sustained injuries. The Police Force St. Maarten KPSM express its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

This case is still under investigation by the Detective Department of KPSM.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...