Increase in passenger traffic shows priority in rebuilding air connectivity

American Airlines to increase 19 weekly flights with DFW seasonal route starting on June 5.



Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (May 13, 2021) – Immediate execution of strategic methods are ongoing at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) to further facilitate air carriers, as the consistent increase in air traffic surges in St. Maarten. This is a key milestone for the aviation organization since the untimely Coronavirus crisis in 2020.

Today, the Managing Board of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) is head strong that the Airport operations is high priority as the world airports are systematically taking measures to start relaunching the aviation industry and encourage competition.

With a swift alignment by major airlines partners like American Airlines, Delta, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, United, Air France, KLM and Air Caraibes, there is a significant increase of airlifts with a total of seven (7) major flights on Saturday’s. The high demand for air service through SXM Airport also gives flexibility to adapt to different strategic scenarios and allow for measures to be taken up for the summer 2021 scheduling period. The local aviation-based company recently announced that the latest air service development at SXM Airport will be Frontier Airlines which starts flight service from July 10, 2021.

Michel Hyman, Chief Operating Officer of Princess Juliana International Airport, said: “As passengers continue to long for travel during the summer period, this will increase airlift into high-demand destinations such as St. Maarten. This will also serve to aid in the economic recovery of country St. Maarten. The increased airlift will further serve as a positive effect on the passenger’s throughput at the Airport and we are contented that American Airlines which is by far the biggest air carrier into St. Maarten is increasing its flights particularly on Saturdays to service the destination.”

Speaking about the partnership Cathy-Ann Joseph, Regional Manager of the Eastern Caribbean Airport Operations at American Airlines, said: “American Airlines has a long and proud history at Princess Juliana International Airport, with more than 40 years of service. Our operation plays a fundamental role in connecting St. Maarten with the United States and the world during this time of crisis, so we are extremely honored to be able to continue expanding our network in the island, soon increasing to 19 weekly flights and with our Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) seasonal route starting on June 5, 2021.”

#####

Photo Caption: Image of American Airlines at SXM Airport

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...