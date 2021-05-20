We are pleased to inform you that our organization FUNDACION REAL MADRID CLINICS DUTCH ANTILLES, together with the REAL MADRID FOUNDATION and our Local Partner Flames United FC, will be organizing a Real Madrid Foundation football clinic for boys and girls (6 till 13 years) between 19 and 23 of July this year on the friendly island of Sint Maarten.

The collaboration of our main sponsor Coca Cola (CC1 Sint Maarten) to provide opportunities to some 75 kids to participate in the Clinic.

The goal of our organization in conjunction with our Sponsor, is to motivate the practice of football on the island as well as to encourage the values ​​inherent in the sport, to give them the opportunity to train as their idols do and contribute to their personal development.

“The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Rodolphe Samuel, supports the endeavors by Flames United FC and the Foundation Real Madrid to provide further opportunities for the development of the sport of football, the athletes and the coaches here on St. Maarten. Football has been growing on the island through the efforts of the Football Federation and this is another example of the many projects being put forward in the interest of the sport.”

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome the Real Madrid Foundation to Sint Maarten. This is a wonderful initiative and one that the government wholeheartedly supports. Part of our socio-economic recovery plan includes fostering events like this which not only benefit our local economy, but, perhaps even more importantly, help develop our young people to become better in all aspects of their lives by instilling in them life-long positive values, such as teamwork, discipline, and fair play,” Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic, and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever said. “And the fact that they get to learn these things by meeting world famous football icons from Real Madrid only makes it more special.”

“I congratulate local football club Flames United FC for this great initiative and for making it open to all of our local children. We hope to see more of these. Once again, I welcome the Real Madrid Foundation to Sint Maarten and I wish everyone a happy and fun time while learning footballing skills from some of the world’s best,” Minister of TEATT De Weever concluded.

The clinics will be held from Monday to Friday between 08:30 and 12:30, these will be dictated by coaches from the Real Madrid academy with the collaboration of local coaches. The training plan is made under the methodology and philosophy of Real Madrid Academy, adapted to the level and needs of the participants.

It is worth mentioning that 30 local coaches will have the opportunity to participate in a certified training course (theory and practice) and dictated by the coaches of the Real Madrid Foundation, this will be held on July 18th.

The clinics will take place at Raoul Illidge Sport Complex in Phillipsburg.

One player and one Coach will be selected to travel to Madrid and be part of the Team who will represent Sint Maarten in the First Edition of the World Challenge Tournament to be held in the Real Madrid Sport City of Valdebebas, visit the club museum, visit the Santiago Bernabeu and witness a league match.

For more information: info@frmclinicsdutchantilles.com

