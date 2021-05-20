From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 19th 2021c

Man arrested for ill-treating tenant with a knife

Police dispatch received several calls on Monday, May 17, around 9:30pm about a stabbing on Tjon-Sie-Fat Road, Cole Bay.

At the location, the police patrol and ambulance personnel found a man with two stab wounds on his shoulder. The victim was treated at the scene and transferred to Sint Maarten Medical Center. He has no life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the suspected perpetrator is the owner of the apartment the victim resides in. He allegedly assaulted the victim, one of his tenants, with a knife in an altercation.

The suspect with initials N.F.B, who was still on the scene, was arrested by the patrol and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station where he is held for further questioning.

The investigation into this assault is still ongoing.

Suspect arrested, firearm confiscated in Cole Bay house search

The Police Detective Department and Uniform Division executed a house search in Cole-bay in connection with firearms possession on Wednesday, May 19, around 5:20am.

A firearm was found and confiscated during the search.

The suspect with initials A.D. was arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police station pending further investigation.

