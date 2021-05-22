Moneda Konmemorativo na Honor di e di 50 Natalisio di Su Mahestat Reina Máxima

& 90 Aña di Krus Kòrá Kòrsou

Willemstad/Philipsburg – E luna akí, Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS)

lo emití dos moneda konmemorativo nobo: un moneda di plata di 5 florin na honor di e di

50 natalisio di Su Mahestat Reina Máxima i un moneda di plata di 5 florin konmemorando

90 aña di Krus Kòrá Kòrsou.

Di 50 natalisio di Reina Máxima

Máxima Zorreguieta a nase dia 17 di mei 1971 na Buenos Aires, Argentina. El a krese na Argentina

i a studia ekonomia na Universidad Católica Argentina. Despues di a finalisá su estudio, el a muda

bai New York, kaminda el a traha pa diferente banko. Na 1999, el a konosé Prens Willem-

Alexander na e siudat spañó di Sevilla i e pareha a kasa na 2002. E pareha a bini na tres yu muhé:

Prinsesa Amalia, Prinsesa Alexia i Prinsesa Ariane. Ora Prens Willem-Alexander a bira Rei di Reino

Hulandes na 2013, Máxima a risibí título di Reina. Den e papel ei, e ta representá Famia Real na

okashon ofisial i ta kumpli ku diferente otro funshon sosial.

Diseño i edishon di e moneda di plata di 5 florin na honor di e di 50 natalisio di Su Mahestat

Reina Máxima

E moneda a ser diseñá i produsí pa Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt riba enkargo di CBCS. Na su

banda dilanti, e moneda di plata di 5 florin tin imágen di Su Mahestat Reina Máxima, kompañá pa

e teksto ‘Koningin Máxima 50 jaar’. Na e banda patras di e imágen, tin un korona di laurel, komo

símbolo di selebrashon i, na e banda drechi, un fila di djamanta, asentuando puresa i e kapasidat

pa superá difikultat. Patras di e moneda, por mira eskudo di Antia Hulandes, ku menshon di e pais,

e denominashon ‘5 G’ (florin) i e aña 2021. Tambe por mira e asina yamá ‘muntteken’ i e

‘muntmeesterteken’. A produsí e moneda di akuerdo ku e nivel di kalidat mas haltu, konosí komo

‘Proof’, i e ta bini den un estuche ku su Sertifikado di Outentisidat. E edishon ta estriktamente

limitá na 750 moneda individual. Por lo demas, e moneda ta sirbi komo medio legal di pago na

Kòrsou i Sint Maarten, ku un balor nominal di 5 florin.

Nobenta aña di Krus Kòrá Kòrsou

E siman akí, Krus Kòrá Kòrsou a selebrá 90 aña di eksistensia. E promé Krus Kòrá na mundu

a keda fundá na 1863 pa Henry Dunant, un empresario suiso, na rais di un bataya entre Fransia

i Austria. Dunant a yuda duna kuido na e sòldánan heridá riba kampo di bataya. Banda di esei,

bou di e lema ‘Tutti fratelli: Nos tur ta Ruman i nos tin ku yuda otro’, el a mobilisá e poblashon

lokal i nan tambe a duna un man. E gesto fraternal akí a inspir’é pa funda un organisashon

neutral pa ofresé ousilio den tempu di guera: Krus Kòrá. Entre tantu, e organisashon a krese

i bira e ret di ousilio mas grandi na mundu, ku organisashon lokal den 192 pais. Na 1931,

Kòrsou a haña su propio filial di Krus Kòrá. E dunadónan di asistensia di Krus Kòrá ta brinda

asistensia humanitario na Kòrsou i e islanan den serkania ora ta nesesario. Despues di desaster

natural i di otro índole, e ta brinda, entre otro, alohamentu safe na esnan ku ta den un posishon

vulnerabel. Tambe e ta parti pakete di kuminda, duna kuido médiko i yuda ku rekonstrukshon.

Diseño i edishon di e moneda di plata di 5 florin na okashon di 90 aña di eksistensia di

Krus Kòrá Kòrsou

E moneda akí tambe a ser diseñá i produsí pa Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt riba enkargo di

CBCS. Na su banda dilanti, e moneda di plata di 5 florin tin e isla di Kòrsou i, riba dje, logo di

Krus Kòrá Kòrsou i e añanan 1931-2021. Riba e logo por mira e dos streanan di bandera di Kòrsou.

Parti abou, tin e palabranan ‘Tutti Fratelli’, ‘Wij zijn allen broeders’ i ‘Nos tur ta Ruman’. Na e

banda patras di e moneda tin eskudo di Antia Hulandes ku menshon di e pais, e denominashon

‘5 G’ (florin) i e aña 2021. Tambe por mira e asina yamá ‘muntteken’ i e ‘muntmeesterteken’. A

produsí e moneda di akuerdo ku e nivel di kalidat mas haltu, konosí komo ‘Proof’, i e ta bini den

un estuche ku su Sertifikado di Outentisidat. E edishon ta limitá na 350 moneda individual. Por lo

demas, e moneda ta sirbi komo medio legal di pago na Kòrsou i Sint Maarten, ku un balor nominal

di 5 florin.

CBCS tin un kantidat limitá di e monedanan akí disponibel pa benta i esei lo kuminsá na yüni. E

preis di benta fihá pa e monedanan akí ta NAf 148,50 pa un. Pa mas informashon, bishita nos

wèpsait https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/banknotes-coins/commemorative-coins.

Willemstad, 21 di mei 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Herdenkingsmunten Hare Majesteit Koningin Máxima 50 jaar

& 90 jaar Rode Kruis Curaçao

Willemstad/Philipsburg – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) brengt

deze maand twee nieuwe herdenkingsmunten uit: een zilveren 5 guldenmunt ter ere van

de 50e

verjaardag van Hare Majesteit Koningin Máxima en een zilveren 5 guldenmunt ter

gelegenheid van het 90-jarig bestaan van het Rode Kruis Curaçao.

Koningin Máxima 50 jaar

Máxima Zorreguieta werd op 17 mei 1971 geboren in Buenos Aires, Argentinië. Ze groeide op in

Argentinië en studeerde economie aan de Universidad Católica Argentina. Na haar studie vertrok

ze naar New York waar ze bij verschillende banken werkte. In 1999 ontmoette ze Prins Willem-

Alexander in de Spaanse stad Sevilla en het paar trouwde in 2002. Samen kregen ze drie dochters:

Prinses Amalia, Prinses Alexia en Prinses Ariane. Toen Prins Willem-Alexander in 2013 aantrad

als Koning der Nederlanden, kreeg Máxima de titel Koningin. In deze rol representeert zij het

Koningshuis bij officiële gelegenheden en vervult zij tal van andere maatschappelijke functies.

Ontwerp en oplage zilveren 5 guldenmunt ter ere van de 50e

verjaardag van Hare Majesteit

Koningin Máxima

Deze munt is ontworpen en geslagen door de Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt in opdracht van de

CBCS. De voorzijde van de zilveren 5 guldenmunt toont het portret van Hare Majesteit Koningin

Máxima met daarbij de tekst ‘Koningin Máxima 50 jaar’. Aan de linkerkant van het portret is een

lauwerkrans afgebeeld, een symbool van viering. Bovendien staat aan de rechterzijde een rij

diamanten, wat veerkracht en puurheid benadrukt. De keerzijde toont het wapen van de

Nederlandse Antillen met de landsaanduiding, de denominatie ‘5 G’ (gulden) en het jaartal 2021.

Tevens zijn hier het muntteken en het muntmeesterteken te zien. De munt, geslagen in de

allerhoogste kwaliteit Proof, wordt geleverd in een etui met Certificaat van Echtheid en is streng

gelimiteerd tot 750 stuks. Daarnaast is de munt wettig betaalmiddel op Curaçao en Sint Maarten,

met een nominale waarde van 5 gulden.

Rode Kruis Curaçao 90 jaar

Deze week vierde het Rode Kruis Curaçao haar 90-jarig bestaan. Het allereerste Rode

Kruis werd in 1863 opgericht door Henry Dunant, een Zwitserse zakenman, naar

aanleiding van een veldslag tussen Frankrijk en Oostenrijk. Dunant hielp op het slagveld

met het verzorgen van de gewonde soldaten. Hij mobiliseerde ook de lokale bevolking om

mee te helpen, onder het motto ‘Tutti fratelli’: wij zijn allen broeders en we moeten elkaar

helpen. Deze verbroedering inspireerde hem tot het oprichten van een neutrale

hulporganisatie, die hulp moest bieden in tijden van oorlog: het Rode Kruis. Inmiddels is

de organisatie uitgegroeid tot het grootste hulpverlenersnetwerk ter wereld, met lokale

verenigingen in 192 landen. In 1931 kreeg Curaçao een eigen tak van het Rode Kruis. De

hulpverleners van het Rode Kruis bieden op Curaçao en omliggende eilanden humanitaire

hulp waar nodig. Na natuur- en andere rampen verzorgen ze bijvoorbeeld veilig onderdak

voor kwetsbare personen. Bovendien delen ze voedselpakketten uit, verlenen ze medische

hulp en helpen ze bij wederopbouw.

Ontwerp en oplage zilveren 5 guldenmunt ter gelegenheid van het 90-jarig bestaan van het

Rode Kruis Curaçao

Ook deze munt is ontworpen en geslagen door de Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt in opdracht van

de CBCS. De voorzijde van de zilveren 5 guldenmunt toont het eiland Curaçao met daarboven het

logo van het Rode Kruis Curaçao en de jaartallen 1931-2021. Boven het logo zijn de twee sterren

van de Curaçaose vlag afgebeeld. In de onderste helft van de munt staan de woorden ‘Tutti Fratelli’,

‘Wij zijn allen broeders’ en ‘Nos tur ta Ruman’. De keerzijde toont het wapen van de Nederlandse

Antillen met de landsaanduiding, de denominatie ‘5 G’ (gulden) en het jaartal 2021. Tevens zijn

hier het muntteken en het muntmeesterteken te zien. De munt, geslagen in de allerhoogste kwaliteit

Proof, wordt geleverd in een etui met Certificaat van Echtheid en is gelimiteerd tot 350 stuks.

Daarnaast is de munt wettig betaalmiddel op Curaçao en Sint Maarten, met een nominale waarde

van 5 gulden.

De CBCS heeft een gelimiteerde hoeveelheid van beide munten beschikbaar voor de verkoop die

in juni zal starten. De verkoopprijs voor de munten is vastgesteld op NAf 148,50 per stuk. Meer

informatie over deze en andere herdenkingsmunten vindt u op onze website

https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/banknotes-coins/commemorative-coins.

Willemstad, 21 mei 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Commemorative Coins on the Occasion of

50th Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Máxima & 90 Years of the Red Cross Curaçao

Willemstad/Philipsburg – This month, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten

(CBCS) is issuing two new commemorative coins: a silver 5-guilder coin in honor of the

50th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Máxima and a silver 5-guilder coin marking the 90th

anniversary of the Red Cross Curaçao.

50th Birthday of Queen Máxima

Máxima Zorreguieta was born on May 17, 1971 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She grew up in

Argentina and studied economics at the Universidad Católica Argentina. After her studies, she left

for New York where she worked at various banks. In 1999, she met Prince Willem-Alexander in

the Spanish city of Seville and the couple married in 2002. Together they have three daughters:

Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane. When Prince Willem-Alexander ascended

the throne as King of the Netherlands in 2013, Máxima was given the title of Queen. In this

capacity, she represents the royal family on official occasions and performs numerous other social

functions.

Design and Mintage of Silver 5-Guilder Coin in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Máxima’s

50th Birthday

This coin was designed and minted on behalf of the CBCS by the Royal Dutch Mint. The obverse

(front) of the silver 5-guilder coin shows the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Máxima accompanied

by the text “Queen Máxima—50th Birthday.” To the left of the portrait is a laurel wreath as a

symbol of celebration. To the right is a row of diamonds, emphasizing resilience and purity. The

reverse side shows the coat of arms of the Netherlands Antilles with the country designation, the

denomination “5 G” (guilder) and the year 2021. Also shown are the mint mark and the “mint

master mark.” The coins, minted in Proof quality, which is the highest, come in a pouch with a

Certificate of Authenticity. The mintage is strictly limited to 750 pieces. The coin is also legal tender

in Curaçao and St. Maarten, with a nominal value of 5 guilders.

Ninety Years Red Cross Curaçao

This week, the Red Cross Curaçao celebrated its 90th anniversary. The very first Red Cross was

founded in 1863 by Henry Dunant, a Swiss businessman, following a battle between France

and Austria. Dunant helped to care for wounded soldiers on the battlefield and, under the

motto “Tutti Fratelli -We are all brothers and must help each other,” also mobilized the local

population. This fraternal gesture inspired him to establish a neutral relief organization that

would provide aid in times of war: The Red Cross. The organization has since grown into the

largest relief network in the world, with local societies in 192 countries. In 1931, Curaçao

received its own branch of the Red Cross. Red Cross workers provide humanitarian assistance

in Curaçao and the surrounding islands where needed. After natural disasters and other

catastrophes, it provides safe shelter to those who are vulnerable. The Red Cross also

distributes food parcels, provides medical assistance and helps with reconstruction.

Design and Mintage of Silver 5-Guilder Coin Commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the

Red Cross Curaçao

This coin too was designed and minted on behalf of the CBCS by the Royal Dutch Mint. The

obverse of the silver 5-Guilder coin shows the island of Curaçao, with above it the logo of the Red

Cross Curaçao and the dates 1931-2021. Above the logo, the two stars of Curaçao’s flag are

depicted. The bottom half of the coin bears the words “Tutti Fratelli” and “We are all brothers,”

this last quote in both Dutch and Papiamento. The reverse side shows the coat of arms of the

Netherlands Antilles, with the country designation, the denomination “5 G” (guilder) and the year

2021. The mint mark and the mint master mark are also shown here. The coins, minted in Proof

quality, which is the highest, come in a pouch with a Certificate of Authenticity. The mintage is

limited to 350 pieces. The coin is also legal tender in Curaçao and St. Maarten, with a nominal

value of 5 guilders.

The CBCS has a limited quantity of both coins available for sale, which starts in June. The retail

price for the coins has been set at NAf 148.50 each. For more information about these and other

commemorative coins, please visit our website http://www.centralbank.cw/functions/banknotescoins/commemorative-coins.

Willemstad, May 21, 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

