Durante di kòntròl rutinario di pasahero pa e buelo di KLM di Boneiru pa Amsterdam riba djaluna 31 di mei, Duana a topa ku 710 gram di kokaina serka un pasahero maskulino.

Despues di a entrevista e pasahero aki a disidí di hasi investigashon mas aleu. Durante kòntròl di e ekipahe di bodega por a nota algun iregularidat na e bòm di e maleta.

Durante kòntròl mas aleu a bin topa ku un bòm dòbel den kua tabata transportá e kokaina. A konfiská e kokaina i a detené e sospechoso di inisial J.A.F di 20 aña.

A trasladá e sospechoso pa KMar pa mas investigashon.

Datum 1 juni 2021

Douane BCN onderschept drugs op de luchthaven op Bonaire

Tijdens een reguliere controle op uitgaande passagiers voor de KLM vlucht vanuit Bonaire naar Amsterdam op maandag 31 mei, heeft de Douane 710 gram cocaïne aangetroffen bij een mannelijke passagier.

Na een interview met deze passagier werd besloten om nader onderzoek uit te voeren. Bij de controle van de ruimbagage werden enkele afwijkingen waargenomen bij de bodem van de koffer.

Bij nadere controle werd er een dubbele bodem aangetroffen waarin de cocaïne werd vervoerd. De cocaïne is in beslag genomen en de verdachte met initialen J.A.F. van 20 jaar werd aangehouden.

De verdachte is na aanhouding overgedragen aan de KMar voor verder onderzoek.

Date June 1st , 2020

Customs BCN intercepts drugs at the airport on Bonaire

During a regular check on outgoing passengers for the KLM flight from Bonaire to Amsterdam on Monday, May 31st , Customs found 710 grams of cocaine on a male passenger.

After an interview with this passenger, it was decided to conduct further investigations. During the check of the hold baggage some anomalies were observed at the bottom of the suitcase.

Upon closer inspection, a double bottom was found in which the cocaine was transported. The cocaine has been seized and the suspect with initials J.A.F. of 20 years was arrested.

After his arrest, the suspect was handed over to the KMar for further investigation.

