Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta start un proyekto piloto pa midi temperatura di santu na playa ku ta pone webu na Boneiru

Kralendijk, 1 di yüni 2021 – Den 2021, STCB ta bai start ku un investigashon piloto di tres aña ku midimentu di temperatura di playanan i trahando perfil di e distribushon i densidat di e vegetashon na sitionan importante di pone webu na Boneiru. Ku e estudio akí, STCB lo kolektá datonan standarisá pa haña un bista mas amplio riba e efektonan di kambio di klima na sitionan di pone webu.

Temperaturanan di playa por afektá sobrebibensia di turtuga di laman, pa motibu ku e temperatura di inkubashon (esaki ta e temperatura den un nèshi durante e 50-60 dia di e periodo di inkubashon) tin un papel vital den determiná e sekso di e yu di turtuga. Por resumí e determinashon di e sekso serka turtuga di laman en breve komo ‘temperatura kayente pa muhé, temperatura friu pa machu’, ku e nifikashon ku temperatura di nèshi haltu ta kondusí na mas yu muhé. Konsekuentemente temperatura ku ta subi por kondusí pues na un skarsedat di turtuga machu den e populashon di turtuga di laman, afektando asina sobrebibensia di e espesie akí.

Un otro faktor di kambio di klima ku mester tene kuenta kuné ta e disponibilidat di espasio di traha nèshi. Playanan ta dinámiko pa naturalesa, pa e motibu akí e aparensia di un playa ta kambia di un aña pa e siguiente aña. Ora ku tin un balansa, e dinamismo akí no ta afektá e espasio disponibel pa sitio pa traha nèshi, solamente e ta kambia e distribushon di e nèshinan den sierto área. Sinembargo, eroshon, kresementu i distribushon di vegetashon por afektá e espasio ku ta disponibel pa traha nèshi i tambe e produktividat di nèshi. Pa tal motibu, STCB ta bai graba tambe e perfil di e playanan kaminda ta bai instalá aparato pa registrá temperatura.

Kolekshon di dato pa e proyekto piloto akí a start riba 19 di mei 2021 na e playa di register di Klein Bonaire ku instalashon di 40 aparato pa registrá dato. Playa Chikitu i e otro playanan na sùit di Boneiru lo sigui despues, komo ku ta bai instalá un total di 98 aparato pa registrá temperatura na Boneiru. E investigashon piloto akí ta un inisiativa di Inter-American Convention for the Protection and Conservation of Sea Turtles (IAC), un tratado internashonal ku Hulanda a firma i di kua STCB ta un miembro aktivo. Fondo pa e investigashon akí ta bini di WWF-NL.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon non gubernamental (NGO) pa hasi investigashon i pa konservashon di turtuga di laman ku ta protehando turtuga di laman for 1991.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) starts a 3-year pilot project measuring sand temperatures at nesting beaches on Bonaire

Kralendijk, 1 June 2021 – In 2021, STCB will start a three-year pilot study measuring beach temperatures and profiling the distribution and density of vegetation at important nesting sites on Bonaire. With this study, STCB will collect standardized data to gain a broader insight into the effects of climate change on nesting sites.

Beach temperatures can affect sea turtle survival, because the incubation temperature (i.e. the temperature in a nest during the 50-60 day incubation period) plays a vital role in determining the sex of sea turtle hatchlings. Temperature-dependent sex determination in sea turtles can be summarized as ‘hot chicks, cool dudes’, meaning that higher nest temperatures lead to more female hatchlings. Increasing temperatures could therefore potentially cause a lack of males in sea turtle populations, affecting the survival of this species.

Another climate change related factor to keep in mind is the available nesting space. Beaches are dynamic by nature, therefore the physical layout of a beach changes from one year to the next. When in balance, this dynamic does not affect available nesting space, it only changes the distribution of nests in a certain area. However, erosion, accretion and distribution of vegetation may affect the space available for nesting as well as the productivity of nests. Therefore, STCB will also be recording the profile of the beaches where temperature loggers are deployed.

The collection of data for this pilot project started on May 19th 2021 on the index beach of Klein Bonaire with the deployment of 40 data loggers. Playa Chikitu and beaches in the south of Bonaire will follow, for a total of 98 temperature loggers to be deployed on Bonaire. This pilot study was initiated by the Inter-American Convention for the Protection and Conservation of Sea Turtles (IAC), an international treaty to which the Netherlands is a signatory party and to which STCB is an active member. Funding for this study has been provided by WWF-NL.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is a non-governmental research and conservation organization that has been protecting sea turtles since 1991.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) start een 3-jarige studie gericht op het meten van temperaturen op neststranden op Bonaire

Kralendijk, 1 juni 2021 – In 2021 start STCB een driejarige pilotstudie om strandtemperaturen te meten en de verspreiding en dichtheid van vegetatie op belangrijke nestplaatsen op Bonaire in kaart te brengen. Met deze studie zal STCB gestandaardiseerde data verzamelen om een ​​breder inzicht te krijgen in de effecten van klimaatverandering op nestplaatsen.

De temperatuur van het zand kan de overlevingskans van zeeschildpadden beïnvloeden, omdat de incubatietemperatuur (d.w.z. de temperatuur in een nest tijdens de incubatieperiode van 50-60 dagen) een cruciale rol speelt bij het bepalen van het geslacht van babyschildpadden. Temperatuurafhankelijke geslachtsbepaling bij zeeschildpadden kan worden samengevat als ‘hot chicks, cool dudes’, wat betekent dat hogere nesttemperaturen leiden tot meer vrouwelijke babyschildpadden. Stijgende temperaturen kunnen daarom mogelijk leiden tot een tekort aan mannetjes in zeeschildpaddenpopulaties, waardoor het voortbestaan ​​van deze soort wordt aangetast.

Een andere factor die met klimaatverandering te maken heeft, is de beschikbare nestruimte. Stranden zijn van nature dynamisch, de fysieke indeling van een strand verandert van jaar tot jaar. Wanneer dit in balans is, heeft deze dynamiek geen invloed op de beschikbare nestruimte, het verandert alleen de verdeling van nesten in een bepaald gebied. Erosie, aangroei en verspreiding van vegetatie kunnen echter zowel de beschikbare ruimte voor nestelen als de productiviteit van nesten beïnvloeden. Om deze reden gaat STCB ook het profiel vastleggen van de stranden waar temperatuurloggers worden ingezet.

Het verzamelen van data voor dit pilotproject is op 19 mei 2021 gestart op het indexstrand van Klein Bonaire met de plaatsing van 40 dataloggers. Ook op Playa Chikitu en stranden in het zuiden van Bonaire worden dataloggers geplaatst, met uiteindelijk een totaal van 98 temperatuurloggers. Deze pilotstudie is geïnitieerd door de Inter-American Convention for the Protection and Conservation of Sea Turtles (IAC), een internationaal verdrag waarbij Nederland is aangesloten en waarvan STCB actief lid is. Financiering voor dit onderzoek is verstrekt door WWF-NL.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire is een niet-gouvernementele organisatie welke zich inzet voor de bescherming van Bonaire’s bedreigde zeeschildpadden sinds 1991.

