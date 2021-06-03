From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 2nd 2021

Suspect in shooting case arrested

The Police Force of St. Maarten arrested a suspect on Wednesday morning in relation to a January 12, 2021, shooting case. The suspect A.B. was arrested at his home on Blijden Drive.

The suspect’s residence was also searched and several items confiscated. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

On January 12, around 9:30pm, police central dispatch directed several patrols to Blijden Drive after calls about a young man who had gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The victim survived the shooting.

On that night, detectives from the Police Forensic Department conducted an examination of the location on Blijden Drive for traces of a shooting. They found indications that multiple shots had been fired at the location. Blood was also discovered at the scene. Investigation into this incident is still ongoing .

If you or anyone you know may have further information as to what took place on Blijdens drive on January 12th 2021, do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

