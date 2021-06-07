4/zwEqUi5gNFQ5zEXZY6M9Kw-PfB2PM-9Pn9CVW6gfDRBcQ27OuW0yv2Y
NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Safety measures related to home-porting

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha                                                          June 6th 2021

 

Safety measures related to home-porting

 

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has developed an action plan to more intensely tackle criminal activities, to increase visibility and crackdown on traffic violators in and around Philipsburg. This is to better protect residents and to safeguard the country’s economy in light of home-porting. 

Therefore, KPSM will take the following measures:

 

  1. Fining drivers and towing vehicles parked on sidewalks or along Front Street.
  2. Increasing the visibility of the KPSM bike patrol
  3. Assisting with the free flow the traffic to and from Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and   

    Cargo Facilities.

 

KPSM requests the community to cooperate and to comply with instructions from police officers to secure and guarantee the safety of residents and visitors.

                                                                   

 

Woman dies of natural causes

On Sunday morning at about 08.30 am the central dispatch received a call from the CupeCoy area concerning a female  found in her apartment not showing any signs of life. 

At the location the patrol and ambulance personnel encountered the body of a female lying on the floor of her apartment. The doctor was later called to the scene who officially pronounce her death. It was later established that the deceased had passed away of natural causes.

Her remains were later transported to one of the local funeral homes. Until the next of kin is notified, her identity will not be disclosed. The Police Force of St. Maarten, we would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

 

You May Also Like

LIDER DI UPP DEN UN FORMA SERIO, AL CASO Y SIN POPULISMO A INFORMA PUEBLO DEN E DEBATE!

REDAKSHON 0

Orashon djabièrnè 10 di mart 2017

REDAKSHON 0

Studiantenan di Merka i Canada ku a regresá Kòrsou ta bon konektá ku Digicel

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: