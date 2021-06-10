CTB ta premirá kresementu den turismo di estadia pa e lunanan benidero

Willemstad – 9 di yüni 2021 – Durante un konferensia di prensa awe, Paul Pennicook, direktor di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a presentá informashon aktualisá di e kantidat di turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou, e kantidat di buelonan pa Kòrsou i e inisiativanan di merkadeo di mas importante ku ta keda ehekutá na e momentunan aki den e merkadonan prinsipal pa Kòrsou. Apertura di e konferensia di prensa tabata na enkargo di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Dr. Steven Martina kual a suprayá e importansia di e sektor di turismo pa por sigui empuhá desaroyo ekonómiko.

Turismo di estadia aña 2020

CTB ta indiká ku 2020 tabata un aña difísil komo konsekuensia di e pandemia Covid-19. Riba nivel global turismo internashonal a registrá un kaida di 74%. Region di Karibe a konosé un kaida di 67% miéntras Kòrsou a registrá un kaida di 62%. For di momentu ku e restrikshonnan di biahe a keda eliminá na yüli 2020 Kòrsou a kuminsá registrá kresementu riba un base mensual. Pero lamentablemente pa motibu di e konseho di biahe negativo anunsiá pa Gobièrnu Hulandes na komienso di desèmber 2020 poniendo Kòrsou riba kódigo oraño, e kantidat di turista di estadia a kuminsá registrá un bahada.

Turista di estadia promé i di dos kuartal 2021

E echo ku Kòrsou a keda poné riba kódigo oraño tabatin un impakto negativo riba e kantidat di turistanan for di Hulanda pa loke ta trata e promé 4 lunanan di 2021. Sinembargo, pa motibu di e merkado di Estádos Unídos, por a mira ku tiki tiki e sifranan a kuminsá mustra mehorashon registrando 10.118 turista di estadia na luna di mart 2021. Pero na aprel 2021 a registrá un kaida kaminda un total di 3.520 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Esaki komo konsekuensia di e echo ku Kòrsou a bai den lockdown delaster siman di mart 2021 komo konsekuensia di e oumento di kasonan positivo di Covid-19 na e momentu ei.

Mei 2021

CTB ta raportá un kantidat di 8.843 turista di estadia pa luna di mei. Kòrsou a risibí 5.440 turista prosedente di Europa di kual 4.792 a bishitá nos for di Hulanda miéntras 222 a bini for di Alemania.

Na mei, 44% di turistanan prosedente for di Europa a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl chikí, grandi i bùngalo). E averahe di anochi pa turistanan for di Europa tabata 13.5, miéntras na mei 2019 un averahe di 9.0 anochi a keda registrá. Esaki ta 50% kresementu den kantidat averahe di anochi. For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 2.232 turista a bishitá Kòrsou. E kantidat di turista for di Estádos Unídos ta moviendo den bon direkshon mirando ku awor turistanan for di tur 50 estado por bishitá Kòrsou. For di Sur Amérika un total di 350 turista a bishitá Kòrsou, 60% ta prosedente for di Colombia. For di Karibe un total di 473 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan den Reino Hulandes. Adishonalmente, pa loke ta trata e promé 7 dianan di yüni un total di 4.398 turista a keda registrá. “Despues di a pasa den un temporada basta difísil na luna di mart i aprel pa motibu di e situashon di Covid-19 den nos merkado prinsipal esta Hulanda i aki na Kòrsou, ta bon pa mira ku e kantidat di turista a kuminsá oumentá atrobe. E temporada di zomer ta mustra prometedor”, asina Paul Pennicook a remarká.

Konektividat buelonan pa Kòrsou

CTB a kompartí un skema di buelo aktualisá pa e lunanan benidero. E skema ta kontené oumento di frekuensia di buelonan i rutanan nobo pa Kòrsou. E skema nobo aki lo alsa e potensial di kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia pa e lunanan benidero i sobrá di 2021.

Oumento den frekuensia di buelo i skema di buelo aktual

Entrante yüli, KLM i TUI lo oumentá nan frekuensia di buelo for di Amsterdam pa Kòrsou. KLM lo oumentá su buelonan diario pa 2 biaha pa dia miéntras TUI lo oumentá di 5 pa 12 buelo pa siman. For di Nort Amérika, American Airlines tin buelonan diario prosedente di Miami i for di Charlotte 1 buelo pa siman. Ademas jetBlue tin 3 buelo pa siman for di New York. Avianca tin 2 buelo pa siman for di Bogotá miéntras COPA a start djasabra último ku 2 buelo pa siman for di Panama. Na yüli, COPA lo oumentá nan frekuensia di buelo pa 4 biaha pa siman. Wingo tambe lo start bèk ku 2 buelo pa siman for di Bogotá na yüli próksimo. Pa loke ta trata área di Karibe, Divi Divi Air, EZ Air, Winair, Air Century, Sky High, AirCaribe i Jetair Caribbean ta operá buelonan pa diferente destinashon den e region aki.

Buelonan nobo pa Kòrsou

Entrante yüli, Air Belgium lo start ku 2 buelo pa siman for di Bèlgika pa Kòrsou via Martinique. Miéntras LukeAir lo introdusí buelonan semanal for di Polonia. Adishonalmente, Jetair Caribbean lo introdusí buelonan direkto pa i for di Kingston, Jamaica entrante yüli 2021

Mas aleu a duna un bista di e inisiativanan di merkadeo pa e merkado di Hulanda, Estádos Unídos i Bèlgika.

CTB projects positive growth in tourism arrivals for the upcoming months

Willemstad – June 9, 2021 – During a press conference today, the Curaçao Tourist Board represented by CTB’s CEO Paul Pennicook presented the latest updates in Curaçao’s tourism arrivals, airlift scenario and the key marketing initiatives currently being executed in the main markets. The press conference opened with a welcome word by the Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina underlining the importance of the tourism sector to further boost economic development.

Tourist arrivals 2020

CTB reported 2020 was a difficult year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On a global scale a 74% drop in international tourism was recorded in 2020. While the Caribbean region saw an average decline of 67%, Curaçao had a decline of 62% in 2020. Since travel restrictions were lifted in July 2020 Curaçao started registering growth on a monthly basis. Unfortunately, due to the negative travel advice announced by the Dutch Government at the beginning of December 2020 placing Curaçao on code orange the tourist arrivals started registering a decline.

Tourist arrivals Q1 & Q2, 2021

The code orange designation had a negative impact on arrivals from the Netherlands for the first four months of 2021. Nonetheless, because of the USA, tourist arrivals picked up slowly registering 10,118 tourist arrivals for the month of March 2021. However, in April 2021 a major decline was registered (3,520) due to the imposed lockdown last week of March 2021 as a consequence of an upsurge in coronavirus cases over that period.

May 2021

For the month of May, the CTB is reporting 8,843 stayover visitors. We welcomed 5,440 European visitors with 4,792 coming from The Netherlands and 222 coming from Germany. Of these European visitors, 44% stayed in resort hotels. The average stay for Europeans was 13.5 nights, compared to 9.0 nights in May 2019. That is a 50% increase in the length of stay. From the USA, we welcomed 2,232. Traffic from the USA is moving in a positive direction, because visitors from all 50 states can now visit Curaçao. From South America, we welcomed 350 visitors, 60% of whom came from Colombia. We also welcomed 473 stayover visitors from the Caribbean. These visitors came primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands. Additionally, for the first 7 days of June, 4,398 stayover arrivals have been registered. Having gone through a very difficult March and April with Covid-19 in our primary source market, the Netherlands, as well as locally, it is really good to see arrivals picking up again. It is beginning to look promising for the “Summer” commented Paul Pennicook.

Connectivity of scheduled flights to Curaçao

The CTB announces an updated airlift schedule for the upcoming months. This includes increased frequencies and new flights to Curaçao. This improved schedule will increase the potential for growth in visitor arrivals for the upcoming months and the rest of 2021.

Increased flight frequency and current flight schedule

Starting July, KLM and TUI out of Amsterdam will be increasing their flight frequency. KLM will increase its flight frequency from daily to double daily while TUI will increase from 5 flights per week to 12 flights per week also starting July. For North America, American Airlines out of Miami is executing daily flights and 1 flight per week out of Charlotte. Furthermore, jetBlue is executing 3 flights per week out of New York. Additionally, Avianca is executing 2 flights per week from Bogotá, while COPA started last Saturday with 2 flights per week out of Panama and will be increasing to 4 flights per week as of July 2021. Wingo will also restart in July with 2 flights per week from Bogotá. Out of Caribbean, Divi Divi Air, EZ Air, Winair, Air Century, Sky High, AirCaribe and Jetair Caribbean are executing scheduled flights to several destinations in the Caribbean region.

New flights to Curaçao

Starting July, Air Belgium will be executing twice weekly flights to Curaçao via Martinique. While LukeAir will introduce weekly flights from Poland. In addition to its scheduled flights Jetair Caribbean will introduce direct flights to and from Kingston, Jamaica also starting July 2021.

Furthermore some ongoing marketing initiatives for the Netherlands, USA and Belgium were highlighted during the Press Conference.

