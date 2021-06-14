Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied Yesterday afternoon at 3 p.m. the Coast Guard Support Point in Aruba received a report that 3 children had been in trouble with their rubber boat.
They were at the height of Zeerover and struggled to paddle back to shore with their rubber boat. A Metal Shark immediately sailed to provide assistance.
The Metal Shark crew picked up the kids and brought them ashore. They are all in good health.
