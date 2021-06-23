The Curaçao Chamber invites you to join the “Networking for Small Business”.

This event will function as an opportunity for the entrepreneur to network and extend their knowledge. During this webinar attendees will have a one-on-one network meeting with each other in the speed networking.

The networking algorithm will initiate the best match for the attendee based on the participation card they complete at the beginning of the event. However, the participants have the option to skip and pick another person to network with.

Additionally, entrepreneurs will get information and have the opportunity to ask questions at specific digital tables about the following topics:

· Networking

· Elevator pitch

· Branding

· Tax consultancy

· Business consultancy

· Innovation

· Trade

To be able to fully experience the session AND networking opportunities, we strongly suggest for you to have a desktop or laptop with camera.

Date: June 23rd, 2021

Time: 16:00 – 18:00

Language: English

Presentation slides and explanation will be in English.

You are free to ask questions and network in Dutch, Papiamentu or Spanish.

Sign-up NOW: http://bit.ly/ NetworkingSessionStartups

