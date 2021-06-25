Caribbean CAUSE press release on the flying of the LGBT flag at US embassies in the Caribbean
June 22, 2021: The below-named Caribbean NGOs and churches view with disgust, the flying of the multi-coloured Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender flag on the grounds of the US Embassies in Caribbean nations.
Flag of Intolerance
The Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender flag is a flag of intolerance and polarization. It represents gross disrespect and an assault upon the consciousness of our societies. There is no good reason for it to be flown at any Embassy in the Caribbean. If Caribbean citizens allow this to occur unchallenged, it opens the door for the USA and other foreign nations to influence our social and political structure by way of diplomatic bullying.
Human Dignity
We firmly condemn violence against all persons. We firmly believe that all persons are entitled to human dignity; however, this does not overlap with so-called “sexual rights”. The government of the USA is using its premises in our countries to promote a perverse lifestyle that flies in the face of established science, leads to the corruption of children, destruction of family life and the hijacking of femininity itself through the transgender movement which robs women of their rights.
Effect of Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender movement
The Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender political movement is not a civil rights movement. Experts call it, “a Marxist post-modern political ideology.” The Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender elite, who need no special protection, seek to suppress the fundamental freedoms of conscience, religion, and parental rights of others, which is no basis for pride but for shame.
Our churches continue their work of counselling, mentoring, and supporting those who struggle with unwanted same sex attraction, many of whom were sexually and otherwise traumatised as children. The Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender political movement will lead to silencing the voice of Christians and other conscientious objectors to this deviant lifestyle.
Flouting of international principles
This act of cultural imperialism defines America’s identity as Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender. It is in defiance of Caribbean laws and cultural norms. Additionally, it is contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,1961, Articles 20, 41, and 3 (1)(e). All foreign diplomats should appreciate how contemptuous for the USA to impose their dogma upon other nations, which would not be tolerated in the reverse.
American Foreign Policy should not be geared towards exporting sexual deviancy and perversion but should have nobler ideals such as assisting host countries with alleviating crime and poverty.
The Homosexual-Bisexual-Transgender flag must come down now!
Signatories:
ANGUILLA: Anguilla Evangelical Association
Church of God (Holiness) Caribbean Conference
Social Solutions
ANTIGUA: Concerned Christians Coalition for a Healthy Society
and BARBUDA
BAHAMAS: Think, Bahamas!
The Coalition of Concerned Citizens
Church of God Bahamas
Church of God of Prophecy (Bahamas)
The Assemblies of God Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands
Grace Community Church
Family of Faith International
Save our Bahamas
Abundant Life Bible Church
BARBADOS: Family-Faith-Freedom, Barbados
Family Heartbeat International Network Inc.
United Pentecostal Council of the Assemblies of God
Victory Pentecostal Church of God Group
Mount Zion’s Missions Inc., Barbados
Restoration Ministries International
Reformed Christian Fellowship
Trinity Ministries
Church of Christ, Oistins
Project PROBE Ministries
Shalem Evangelical Church
Shalem Day Care Centre
The House of Freedom Ministries, Barbados
H.E. Rev. Dr Ferdinand Nicholls
Deacon’s Apostolic Ministry
Life for Today
The People’s Village Church
Chapman Lane Outreach Ministry
Deacon’s Apostolic Ministry
Eden’s Apostolic Ministry
New Orleans Outreach Ministry
BELIZE: Belize Action
CAYMAN: Cayman Ministers Association
ISLANDS Church of God Full Gospel Hall of Cayman Islands
Christian Association for Civics and Political Education
CURACAO: Curaçao Pastors Association
Christian Embassy Curaçao
Protect the Family Foundation
JAMAICA: Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society
Jamaica CAUSE
Lawyers Christian Fellowship, Jamaica
Love March Movement
Hear the Children’s Cry
Chosen to Glow Ministries
Christians United for Life
- VINCENT: Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies SVG District
and the Association of Evangelical Churches of St Vincent and the Grenadines
GRENADINES Upper Room Ministries
Calvary Evangelistic Assembly SVG Inc.
The Angellicas Youth Ministries
TRINIDAD: Trinidad and Tobago CAUSE
and TOBAGO Jesus Worship Centre, Trinidad and Tobago (PAWI)
