From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

                                                                                 Philipsburg,  June 24 2021

Inaccurate information being circulated on social media about police station closer 

The management team of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has taken note that a document has been created by persons unknown alleging that the police stations are closed. In this regard, the St. Maarten Police Force management team states that at no time did the police cease or slow down its daily operations. 

The maintenance of law and order and public safety are always taken very serious  by the police. 

Nevertheless, the police are letting known that information being circulated online is false and are requesting those who are circulating it to cease and desist as this is creating unrest and anxiety among the people of St. Maarten.

