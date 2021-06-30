Civil Registry launches PSAs to inform public

Philipsburg –The Civil Registry Department (CRD) have embarked on a public awareness campaign of their services.

The first phase will be launched today, June 30, 2021, at 5pm on Government of St. Maarten Face Book page and YouTube channel with five (5) Public Service Announcements (PSAs) that will inform the public on numerous important topics. The second phase will be launched at a later date.

Working with the Department of Communication, the CRD has jointly constructed and produced short, informative video PSAs that he general public will find useful.

Denise Williams-Warner, Section Head, Back Office, Civil Registry, explained the project as an initiative with the intention to bring awareness to the services the Civil Registry provides to the public. This venture is important as it gives the public the opportunity to become familiar with our services and know the processes.

In addition, on a general level, the CRD department is continually aiming to improve their services and bring more information to the public and by providing valuable, prompt, and friendly service.

The objective of these PSAs is to ensure information given on all services are received and understood thereby having a well-informed public.

The PSAs are on the following topics: changing of address; getting married; updating personal information; registering for the first time; requesting a family tree.

In a detailed way, these PSAs explain to the public the processes including documents needed, via lively, clear, and informative characters role-playing the necessary information via the screen.

The PSAs will be on the Facebook SXMGOV page and the Government of Sint Maarten website, sintmaartengov.org where you can find information on the Front Office and the Back Office of the Civil Registry Department. Just click onto the tab(s) and an organized page pops up with all the topics and relevant information and procedures related to the Civil Registry.

The public can also make an appointment online at http://appointments.sintmaartengov.org/services and follow the five (5) easy steps.

For more information, persons can call +1 (721) 542-0652 or email: burgerzakensxm@sintmaartengov.org

The Civil Registry Department is located at the Government Administration Building: Soualuiga Road # 1, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

To view the Civil Registry PSAs, go to Facebook/SXMGOV and at the YouTube/SXMGOV channel.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...