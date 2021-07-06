Public Entity Saba

With the help of a major grant from the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, the Saba government is busy setting up a hydroponics farm to enhance the fresh food security on Saba. Seeing the fact that for a successful set up and operation of a hydroponics farm specialized knowledge is mandatory, Mr. Jim Garza was found willing to help to make this project a success.

Last week Commissioner of Agriculture and Horticulture, Rolando Wilson, the head of Agriculture and Vector Control Randall Johnson, Evita Pronk, and Robert Zagers of the Planning Bureau, met with the newly appointed project manager for Hydroponics and Greenhouse, Mr. Jim Garza, to discuss moving forward on the hydroponics farm.

During the meeting, Mr. Garza informed all present about his extensive knowledge and experience setting up and running hydroponic farming operations. He also explained the production of different products that we would be able to produce. Mr. Garza is excited to get the project up and running.

Mr. Garza is very enthusiastic about this project and is already giving advice and ideas on making the project a success. He wants the project on Saba to be involved in the foundation he works with in the United States. The foundation is an American/Dutch foundation for agriculture.

We are very grateful to have someone like Mr. Garza assist us with our agriculture project.

