Evaluashon impakto di COVID-19 riba kosto di bida i komèrsio Evaluatie rapport impact COVID-19 op levensonderhoud en bedrijven Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Livelihoods and Businesses

07/13/2021

Entidat Públiko Boneiru a finalisá su evaluashon di e impakto sosial ekonómiko di COVID-19 riba kosto di bida i komèrsio na Boneiru.

[Translate to Papiamento:]

Entidat Públiko Boneiru a finalisá su evaluashon di e impakto sosial ekonómiko di COVID-19 riba kosto di bida i komèrsio na Boneiru. E evaluashon tabata dirigí riba sektornan krítiko manera turismo i logístika i a identifiká e pasonan ku ta nesesario pa hasi rekuperashon for di e pandemia mas fásil.

A presentá e konklushonnan den un dokumentu titulá ‘COVID-19 Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) Bonaire: Socioeconomic Assessment Report’, ku ta públikamente optenibel riba e wèpsaitnan di Entidat Públiko Boneiru i Kámara di Komèrsio Boneiru.pdf (bonairechamber.com). E rapòrt di evaluashon i garantia ta resultado di un koperashon eksitoso entre Entidat Públiko Boneiru, Kámara di Komèrsio Boneiru, Programa Mundial di Alimento (World Food Program – WFP), Banko Mundial i Union Oropeo.

E análisis di e prestashonnan makro ekonómiko di Boneiru ta kalkulá un bahada di 23,1% di e kalkulashon básiko di e Produkto Doméstiko Bruto pa 2020 den ousiensia di COVID-19 i un bahada di 19,3% kompará ku 2019. Esaki ta komparabel ku otro ekonomianan ku ta dependé di turismo den Reino Hulandes. E rapòrt ta konkluí ku sin intervenshon finansiero ta kalkulá ku ekonomia lo a eksperensiá un bahada di 36,2%.

Hennyson Thielman, diputado di Ekonomia, Turismo i Finansa den Kolegio Ehekutivo di Boneiru: ‘E rapòrt di PDNA akí ta laga nos mira kon vulnerabel nos ta komo Boneiru pa kalamidat, ku un enfoke spesífiko riba COVID-19 i e impakto riba e situashon sosial i ekonómiko di nos isla. Nos tur tabata sa ku e impakto lo tabata grandi, pero sifranan di e rapòrt akí ta mustra kon duru e realidat ta.’

‘E rapòrt akí ta sirbi komo instrumento pa hiba kòmbersashonnan profundo ku nos partnernan i interesadonan i ta duna informashon tokante desishonnan importante ku nos ta keda tuma pa futuro di nos isla. Sin duda mi ta kere den forsa i resistensia di nos hendenan boneriano i mi ta konfia ku nos ta salí mas mihó i mas fuerte for di e krísis akí.’

Cherety Kirindongo, direktor di Kámara di Komèrsio Boneiru: ‘E rapòrt di PDNA ta duna un imágen amplio di e impakto finansiero i ekonómiko negativo grandi ku COVID-19 a okashoná riba empresanan lokal en partikular i ekonomia di Boneiru en general. Mas aleu e rapòrt ta reiterá e echo ku nos empresanan chikitu i mediano ta mas vulnerabel ainda i ku nan tin mester di yudansa spesial pa superá e konsekuensianan di e pandemia akí adekuadamente. Mi ke gradisí tur empresa ku a tuma tempu pa yena e enkuesta pa empresa.’

E análisis di e impakto humano ta yega na e konklushon ku e impakto di e pandemia a empeorá e desigualdatnan eksistente den nos komunidat, i ku famianan vulnerabel, pa ta eksakto famianan kaminda tin un mayor so presente, mester di medidanan spesial pa yuda nan krea resistensia, tantu riba tereno ekonómiko komo sosial.

Nina den Heyer, diputado di Asuntunan Sosial den Kolegio Ehekutivo di Boneiru: ‘Nos a sinti e impakto enorme ku COVID-19 tabatin riba nos isla, i ainda nos ta sinti esaki. E rapòrt akí ta laga nos mira e bèrdat sunú tokante e realidat sosial i ekonómiko na nos isla i lo ta un base sólido pa hiba kòmbersashonnan konstruktivo ku nos partnernan i stakeholdernan. Mi ta gradisí tur partido ku tabata enbolbí ku realisashon di e rapórt akí i/òf ku entrega di e informashonnan nesesario. Huntu nos ta bai traha riba e siguiente pasonan pa hasi komunidat boneriano mas fuerte i mas resistente.’

Despues di a biba pa mas ku un aña ku e pandemia i e esfuersonan di bakunashon ku ta andando, awor akí ta nesesario pa nos konsentrá nos mes riba implementashon di intervenshonnan di rekuperashon ku lo kontribuí na edifikashon di resistensia di nos hendenan i di ekonomia di Boneiru na momentu di kalamidat. E nesesidatnan di rekuperashon ku nan a identifiká den e rapòrt di PDNA lo duna guia na e proseso akí.

Federico Baechli, Senior Country Officer di Caribbean Country Managemente Unit di Bano Mundial: ‘Kalamidatnan ta sigui perturbá i menasá bida i bienestar di hendenan den área Karibense. E esfuersonan di rekuperashon na Boneiru mester ta dirigí riba mehorashon di resistensia di famianan i empresanan kontra e riesgonan di diferente peliger, entre otro pandemia, pa sigurá prosperidat di Boneiru, un isla ku ta asina riku na kultura i bunitesa natural.’

E análisis ku a ehekutá na momentu di preparashon di e evaluashon akí, ta basá riba informashonnan ku nan a akumulá via e Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security & Livelihoods Impact Survey ku sosten di e Programa Mundial di Alimento, un enkuesta pa empresa sostené pa Kámara di Komèrsio, konsulta ku interesadonan lokal den sektornan sosial i ekonómiko di Boneiru i informashonnan ku ta públikamente disponibel.

Union Oropeo a finansiá e COVID-19 PDNA den kuadro di e Technical Assistance Program for Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance (DRFI TA) den Paisnan i Teritorionan Ultramar karibense Technical Assistance Program for Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance (DRFI TA) in Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), manehá pa e Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) di Banko Mundial. Meta di e programa di DRFI TA ta pa engrandesé e resistensia finansiero riba término largu kontra kalamidat den Paisnan i Teritorionan Ultramar karibense, ku bentaha pa e personanan mas vulnerabel. E programa ta forma parti di e RESEMBID (Resilience, Sustainable Energy en Marine Biodiversity) ku Union Oropeo ta finansiá OCTs Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Program .

Kontaktonan

Pa Entidat Públiko Boneiru:

Departamentu di Komunikashon (communicatie@bonairegov.com)

The Government of Bonaire Finalizes Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Livelihoods and Businesses

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has finalized its evaluation of the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods and businesses across Bonaire. The assessment focused on critical sectors, such as tourism and logistics, and identified steps needed to facilitate recovery from the pandemic.

Findings are presented in the document entitled, COVID-19 Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) Bonaire: Socioeconomic Assessment Report, available publicly on the websites of OLB and Bonaire’s Chamber of Commerce. The evaluation and ensuring report are the result of a successful collaboration between OLB, Bonaire’s Chamber of Commerce, the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Bank and the European Union (EU).

The analysis of Bonaire’s macroeconomic performance estimates a 23.1 percent contraction of the baseline 2020 GDP estimate in the absence of COVID-19 and a 19.3 percent decrease compared to 2019. This is comparable to other tourism-dependent economies in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Without financial intervention, the report concludes that the economy would have experienced an estimated 36.2 percent downturn.

Hennyson Thielman, Commissioner of Economy, Tourism, and Finance in the Executive Council of Bonaire said: “This PDNA report shows how vulnerable we are as Bonaire for disasters, with a specific focus on COVID-19 and the impact on the social and economic situation of the island. We all knew the impact would be big but seeing the numbers in this report shows the harsh reality.”

“This report will give us the tool to have in-depth conversations with our partners and stakeholders and will inform the important decisions we continue to make for the future of our island. Without any doubt I believe in the strength and resiliency of us Bonairian people and trust we will come out better and stronger of this crisis.”

Cherethy Kirindongo, Director of Bonaire’s Chamber of Commerce said: “The PDNA report provides a broad picture of the significant negative financial and economic impact that COVID-19 has caused on the local businesses specifically and the economy of Bonaire in general. Furthermore, it reiterates the fact that our small and medium businesses are even more vulnerable and need special assistance to properly overcome the effects of this pandemic. I would like to express my gratitude to all businesses who took the time to complete the business survey.”

The human impact analysis concluded that the impact of the pandemic exacerbated the existing inequalities in society, and that vulnerable families, especially single-parent families, may require special measures to assist them in building resilience, both economically and socially.

Nina den Heyer, Commissioner of Social Affairs in the Executive Council of Bonaire said: “We all felt -and still feel- the enormous impact COVID-19 had on our island. This report shows the naked truth concerning the social and economic reality on the island and will be a strong foundation to have constructive conversations with our partners and stakeholders. I thank all parties involved in creating this report and/or offering the necessary data. Together we will work on the next steps to make the society of Bonaire stronger and more resilient.”

Having lived through the pandemic for more than a year and with the vaccination efforts underway, there is now the need to focus on implementing recovery interventions that will contribute to building the resilience of the people and economy of Bonaire to disasters. The recovery needs identified in the PDNA report will guide this process.

Federico Baechli, Senior Country Officer in the World Bank’s Caribbean Country Management Unit said: “Disasters continue to disrupt and threaten people’s lives and well-being in the Caribbean. Recovery efforts in Bonaire must focus on improving the resilience of families and businesses to the risks of various hazards, including pandemics, to ensure the prosperity of Bonaire, which is so rich in culture and natural beauty.”

The analysis undertaken in preparing this assessment was based on data collected through the Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security & Livelihoods Impact Survey supported by the WFP, a business survey supported by Chamber of Commerce, consultations with local stakeholders across Bonaire’s social and economic sectors, and publicly available data.

The COVID-19 PDNA Bonaire has been financed by the EU in the frame of the Technical Assistance Program for Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance (DRFI TA) in Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), managed by the World Bank’s Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR). The objective of the DRFI TA program is to enhance long-term financial resilience to disasters in Caribbean OCTs, to the benefit of the most vulnerable. The program is part of the EU-funded OCTs Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Program (RESEMBID).

Contacts

For Public Entity Bonaire:

Communication Department (communicatie@bonairegov.com)