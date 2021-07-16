Government of Sint Maarten ** 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

** 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of July 15th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There was no recoveries recorded today. The total active cases has increased to thirty (30). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred fifty nine (2659).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty seven (27) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand five hundred ninety five (2595). Twenty eight (28) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 322 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 35, 043 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley urges those who have not been vaccinated to come out to the vaccination pop-up drive tomorrow Friday, July 16th, at the Festival Village from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. All persons who are interested in getting vaccinated are asked to bring any form of photo ID for registration