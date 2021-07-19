MSS award Green Tree: Green Tree a optené sertifikashon di sostenibilidat
Green Tree a optené sertifikashon di sostenibilidat – MSS di BPS
E kompania di konsulta ambiental Green Tree a optené e nivel di e
sertifikashon sostenibel lokal: “Caterpillar”. E sertifikashon “standart
Mínimo di Sostenibilidat/ Minimum Sustainable Standard” (MSS) ta forma
parti di sertifikashon di Plataforma di negoshi pa desaroyo sostenibel –
BPS, previamente konosí komo BPM.
Ta otorgá e sertifikashon MSS ta na empresanan ku a kumpli ku un serie
de rekisito
Aktualmente, diestres empresa a logra diferente nivel di sertifikashon
MSS.
Green Tree un kompania chikí, a kumpli ku e rekisítonan pa logra su
sertifikashon MSS nivel Caterpillar, entre otro dor di usa awa residual
pa mua mata i uso di pera LED pa iluminashon
Riba potrèt: presidente di BPS, Tamira La Cruz presentando e trofeo MSS
Caterpillar traha ku material resiklá na direktor di Green Tree, Rajvee
Mehta-Kroll.
(Pa mas informashon por email mss@bpmcuracao.com o bishitá
www.bpmcuracao.com)
Green Tree behaalt de duurzaamheidscertificatie MSS van BPM
Het milieuconsultancy bedrijf Green Tree heeft de lokale
duurzaamheidscertificatie behaald: de “Caterpillar” certificatie van de
“Minimum Sustainability Standards” (MSS) van het Bedrijven Platform voor
duurzaam ontwikkeling (vroeger Bedrijven Platform Milieu – BPM).
De MSS-certificatie wordt verleend aan bedrijven dia aan een aantal
eisen voldoen zoals het definiëren en naleven van een
duurzaamheidsbeleid. In hun beleid moet het bedrijf inzicht hebben in
hun afvalstromen en deze zoveel mogelijk hergebruiken of recyclen en hun
bedrijf zo energiebewust mogelijk inrichten.
Dertien lokale bedrijven zijn nu MSS gecertificeerd.
Green Tree heeft als klein kantoor ruim voldaan aan de gestelde MSS
Caterpillar eisen. Green Tree gebruikt onder andere haar “grijze”
afvalwater (badkamer en wasmachine) voor het irrigeren van planten en de
verlichting bestaat grotendeels uit LED lampen.
Op de foto overhandigt de voorzitter van BPM, Tamira La Cruz, de MSS
Caterpillar trophee van gerecycled materiaal aan Green Tree CEO Rajvee
Mehta-Kroll.
(Voor meer informatie rond MSS: email naar mss@bpmcuracao.com of bezoek
de website www.bpmcuracao.com)
Green Tree obtains the sustainability certification MSS from BPS,
Business Platform for Sustainable development (previously known as BPM)
The environmental consultancy company Green Tree has obtained the local
sustainability certification: “Caterpillar” level of the “Minimum
Sustainability Standards” (MSS) of BPS.
The MSS certification is granted to companies that meet a number of
requirements such as defining and complying with a “Sustainability
Policy”. The company must have insight into their waste flows and reuse
or recycle as much of this flow as possible. The conscious structuring
of their company in an energy-conscious manner is also evaluated.
Thirteen local companies are now MSS certified
As a small company, Green Tree has complied outstandingly to the MSS
Caterpillar requirements. Green Tree uses, among other things, its
“grey” wastewater (bathroom and washing machine) for irrigating plants
and their lighting consists mainly of LED lamps.
In the photo, BPM Chairman Tamira La Cruz presents the MSS Caterpillar
trophy of recycled material to Green Tree CEO Rajvee Mehta-Kroll.
(For more information about MSS: email mss@bpmcuracao.com or visit the
website www.bpmcuracao.com)
Green Tree obtiene la certificación de sostenibilidad MSS de BPM
La consultora ambiental Green Tree ha obtenido la certificación de
sostenibilidad local: la certificación “Caterpillar” de los “Estándares
Mínimos de Sostenibilidad” (MSS) del Plataforma Empresarial para el
Desarrollo Sostenible (anteriormente conocida como BPM).
La certificación MSS se otorga a las empresas que cumplen con una serie
de requisitos como definir y cumplir con una “Política de
Sostenibilidad”, en cual definen sus flujos de residuos y estos son
reutilizados o reciclados en la mayor medida posible.
Actualmente, trece empresas locales cuentan con la certificación MSS.
Como pequeña oficina, Green Tree ha cumplido con exceso con los
requisitos de MSS Caterpillar. Green Tree utiliza, entre otras cosas,
sus aguas residuales “grises” (baño y lavadora) para el riego de sus
plantas y la iluminación de la oficina se compone principalmente de
lámparas LED.
En la foto, la presidenta de BPM, Tamira La Cruz, presentando el trofeo
MSS Caterpillar de material reciclado al director ejecutivo de Green
Tree, Rajvee Mehta-Kroll.
(Para obtener más información sobre MSS: envíe un correo electrónico a
mss@bpmcuracao.com o visite el sitio web www.bpmcuracao.com)
