MSS award Green Tree: Green Tree a optené sertifikashon di sostenibilidat

Green Tree a optené sertifikashon di sostenibilidat – MSS di BPS

E kompania di konsulta ambiental Green Tree a optené e nivel di e

sertifikashon sostenibel lokal: “Caterpillar”. E sertifikashon “standart

Mínimo di Sostenibilidat/ Minimum Sustainable Standard” (MSS) ta forma

parti di sertifikashon di Plataforma di negoshi pa desaroyo sostenibel –

BPS, previamente konosí komo BPM.

Ta otorgá e sertifikashon MSS ta na empresanan ku a kumpli ku un serie

de rekisito

Aktualmente, diestres empresa a logra diferente nivel di sertifikashon

MSS.

Green Tree un kompania chikí, a kumpli ku e rekisítonan pa logra su

sertifikashon MSS nivel Caterpillar, entre otro dor di usa awa residual

pa mua mata i uso di pera LED pa iluminashon

Riba potrèt: presidente di BPS, Tamira La Cruz presentando e trofeo MSS

Caterpillar traha ku material resiklá na direktor di Green Tree, Rajvee

Mehta-Kroll.

(Pa mas informashon por email mss@bpmcuracao.com o bishitá

www.bpmcuracao.com)

Green Tree behaalt de duurzaamheidscertificatie MSS van BPM

Het milieuconsultancy bedrijf Green Tree heeft de lokale

duurzaamheidscertificatie behaald: de “Caterpillar” certificatie van de

“Minimum Sustainability Standards” (MSS) van het Bedrijven Platform voor

duurzaam ontwikkeling (vroeger Bedrijven Platform Milieu – BPM).

De MSS-certificatie wordt verleend aan bedrijven dia aan een aantal

eisen voldoen zoals het definiëren en naleven van een

duurzaamheidsbeleid. In hun beleid moet het bedrijf inzicht hebben in

hun afvalstromen en deze zoveel mogelijk hergebruiken of recyclen en hun

bedrijf zo energiebewust mogelijk inrichten.

Dertien lokale bedrijven zijn nu MSS gecertificeerd.

Green Tree heeft als klein kantoor ruim voldaan aan de gestelde MSS

Caterpillar eisen. Green Tree gebruikt onder andere haar “grijze”

afvalwater (badkamer en wasmachine) voor het irrigeren van planten en de

verlichting bestaat grotendeels uit LED lampen.

Op de foto overhandigt de voorzitter van BPM, Tamira La Cruz, de MSS

Caterpillar trophee van gerecycled materiaal aan Green Tree CEO Rajvee

Mehta-Kroll.

(Voor meer informatie rond MSS: email naar mss@bpmcuracao.com of bezoek

de website www.bpmcuracao.com)

Green Tree obtains the sustainability certification MSS from BPS,

Business Platform for Sustainable development (previously known as BPM)

The environmental consultancy company Green Tree has obtained the local

sustainability certification: “Caterpillar” level of the “Minimum

Sustainability Standards” (MSS) of BPS.

The MSS certification is granted to companies that meet a number of

requirements such as defining and complying with a “Sustainability

Policy”. The company must have insight into their waste flows and reuse

or recycle as much of this flow as possible. The conscious structuring

of their company in an energy-conscious manner is also evaluated.

Thirteen local companies are now MSS certified

As a small company, Green Tree has complied outstandingly to the MSS

Caterpillar requirements. Green Tree uses, among other things, its

“grey” wastewater (bathroom and washing machine) for irrigating plants

and their lighting consists mainly of LED lamps.

In the photo, BPM Chairman Tamira La Cruz presents the MSS Caterpillar

trophy of recycled material to Green Tree CEO Rajvee Mehta-Kroll.

(For more information about MSS: email mss@bpmcuracao.com or visit the

website www.bpmcuracao.com)

Green Tree obtiene la certificación de sostenibilidad MSS de BPM

La consultora ambiental Green Tree ha obtenido la certificación de

sostenibilidad local: la certificación “Caterpillar” de los “Estándares

Mínimos de Sostenibilidad” (MSS) del Plataforma Empresarial para el

Desarrollo Sostenible (anteriormente conocida como BPM).

La certificación MSS se otorga a las empresas que cumplen con una serie

de requisitos como definir y cumplir con una “Política de

Sostenibilidad”, en cual definen sus flujos de residuos y estos son

reutilizados o reciclados en la mayor medida posible.

Actualmente, trece empresas locales cuentan con la certificación MSS.

Como pequeña oficina, Green Tree ha cumplido con exceso con los

requisitos de MSS Caterpillar. Green Tree utiliza, entre otras cosas,

sus aguas residuales “grises” (baño y lavadora) para el riego de sus

plantas y la iluminación de la oficina se compone principalmente de

lámparas LED.

En la foto, la presidenta de BPM, Tamira La Cruz, presentando el trofeo

MSS Caterpillar de material reciclado al director ejecutivo de Green

Tree, Rajvee Mehta-Kroll.

(Para obtener más información sobre MSS: envíe un correo electrónico a

mss@bpmcuracao.com o visite el sitio web www.bpmcuracao.com)

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...