CHATA & CASHA Meet Evolving the tourism sector by working together 

Willemstad – 29 July 2021 – The CHATA Board and management and CASHA Board met last Tuesday July 27, to discuss the joint priorities of both associations representing the tourism & hospitality sector for both the bigger as smaller and alternative organizations on our island. Both organizations decided to meet on a structural basis from now on to discuss the many recovery topics, and also other tourism & hospitality action points that are in pipeline to improve, grow and elevate the sector as a whole. During the pandemic both associations have been working together already with among others the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and now it has been agreed to structure this joint approach going forward.

CHATA and CASHA have agreed to also communicate about joint efforts going forward. Both associations represent their own market share and look after the interests of their members. CHATA and CASHA continue to operate separately for each of their specific membership groups.

