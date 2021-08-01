Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten

Richard Doornbosch presented the 2020 Annual Report to stakeholders and press in Sint Maarten. The presentation was followed by an interactive round of questions in which also ideas and visions were shared by the guests. “It is inspiring to see how determined and motivated the community is to rebuild the economy back to where it needs to be,” said Richard Doornbosch. The session was concluded with a cocktail hour at Emilio’s.

