NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Serious accident on Airport Road Sunday afternoon 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg,  August 3rd  2021

Serious accident on Airport Road Sunday afternoon 

The Police Traffic Department investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Airport Road on Sunday, 1 August 2021. The driver suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics. 

Police received several calls around 6:00pm about a car that had flipped over some 600 meters after the Maho roundabout. 

Several police patrols and ambulance personnel found a dark colored 2012 Hyundai Elantra with license plate P-2175 on its side against the fence of Princess Juliana International Airport.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a light pole, and some palm trees along the road. The vehicle rolled over and crashed into the fence. The vehicle was severely damaged.

This investigation is ongoing.

  • Request information concerning an accident or police report

 

You May Also Like

Bruid drumi i no ta duna señal di bida

REDAKSHON 0

210222 vonnis KG civiel inzake onteigening

REDAKSHON 0

KÒRSOU, E NÒRMAL NOBO:

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: