From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 12th, 2020

Police made two separate arrests for assault and domestic violence case

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) made two separate arrests on Tuesday August 12th 2020, in connection with a case of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

In an ongoing investigation into a serious assault that had taken place in a nightclub on the airport road on July 12 th 2020, the detective arrested the man with the initials J.G. on Tuesday morning. According to the information gathered, an argument ensued between the suspect J.G and the victim F.F. that ended in a physical altercation.

During the altercation that had taken place inside the establishment, the victim was severely injured with an ashtray. The victim suffered serious lacerations to his face and his neck. He was taken to the Sint Maarten Medical center where he was immediately operated on. An arrest warrant was later issued by the prosecutor office for the suspect who is a French residence. The officers were able to locate and arrest him on Tuesday. After being interrogated he is being be held at the police station in Philipsburg pending further investigation.