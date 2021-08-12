Kámara di Komèrsio ku Webinarnan informativo gratuito pa empresario

Willemstad – Kámara di Komèrsio den su afan pa sigui promové desaroyo di nos ekonomia ta ofresé webinarsnan grátis pa informá esnan ku ta empresario I esnan ku ta plania pa bira empresario. Un di nos metanan prinsipal ta representá e komunidat empresarial den su totalidat, informá i guia e empresario riba e proseso di kuminsá su negoshi pero tambe den kresementu di e negoshi.

Kámara di Komèrsio a tene kuenta ku e situashon aktual di nos komunidat i pa e motibu aki ta ofresé tur webinar gratuito for di promé lockdown na mart 2020, pa eduká e empresario den komodidat di su mes espasio. Durante e webinarnan aki ta brinda e e posibilidat pa risibí tur informashonnan verídiko ku e mester pa un negoshi. Tur kurso planiá i duná na e empresario ta basá riba e nesesidat kompleto di maneho general di e empresa, semper teniendo kuenta ku e kalidat di informashon ku e empresario ta risibí. Kada webinar ta karga ku informashon i rekursonan balioso pa yuda desaroyá i perfekshoná abilidatnan kual despues e empresario por apliká den su negoshi.

Informashonnan riba diferente área manera: konsepto i maneho di negoshi, finansa i finansiamentu, servisio na kliente i merkado, proseso den negoshi, produkshon, informashon legal i kambio di lei, pèrmit pa empresa. Den luna di Yuli so ku a kaba di pasa, mas ku 160 partisipante a forma parti di e webinarnan ku a wòrdu ofresé.

Den luna di Ougustus nos lo tin e siguiente webinarnan:

11 di Ougustus Kon pa disidí unda ubiká bo Negoshi (PAP)

18 di Ougustus hasi negoshi ku Trinidad i Tobago (ENG)

25 di Ougustus Blockchain and the disruptive potential of Cryptocurrencies for Curacao (ENG)

24 i 26 di Ougustus proseso kon pa kuminsá un negoshi. (PAP)

Den luna di Sèptèmber e siguiente webinarnan:

7 i 9 di Sèptèmber kon pa kalkulá kosto i preis (PAP)

8 di Sèptèmber: Hoe genereer je online verkoop? ( NL)

14 i 16 di Sèptèmber Business Growth strategy (ENG)

29 di Sèptèmber Doing Business with Bonaire ( ENG)

Pa mas informashon tokante nos webinarnan of registrashon bo por bishita I like nos paginá di Facebook Empresa Chiki. Despues bo por klik riba events I tur webinar organisá pa Kámara di Komersio lo paresé riba bo pantaya.

Pa kualkier pregunta por tuma kontakto ku nos departamento di Informashon – Entrepreneurship Center via WhatsApp: +5999 696-0885 of e-mail: businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

De Kamer gaat door met gratis webinars voor ondernemers

Willemstad – De Kamer van Koophandel, in haar intenties om de economische ontwikkeling te promoten, biedt gratis informatieve webinars aan bestaande en toekomstige ondernemers. Een van onze belangrijkste doelen is het vertegenwoordigen van het bedrijfsleven in het geheel, informeren en begeleiden van de ondernemer in het proces om een eigen bedrijf te starten en deze te laten groeien.

De Kamer van Koophandel houdt rekening met de huidige situatie waar onze gemeenschap zich in bevindt en biedt om deze reden gratis webinars aan sinds de eerste ‘lockdown’ in maart 2020. Hierdoor wordt de ondernemer opgeleid in het comfort van zijn eigen omgeving. Tijdens deze webinars krijgt de ondernemer essentiële informatie die nodig is voor een bedrijf. Elk geplande en gegeven webinar is gebaseerd op de behoefte naar meer kennis over het algemeen leiden van een bedrijf. Er wordt altijd rekening gehouden met de kwaliteit van de informatie die gegeven wordt. De webinars hebben inhoudelijk waardevolle informatie en middelen die helpen met het ontwikkelen en het perfectioneren van vaardigheden, welke ( later) in het bedrijf toegepast kunnen worden.

Verschillende thema’s komen tijdens deze webinars aan bod, zoals; bedrijfsconcept en bestuur, financiën en financiering, dienstverlening aan klanten en markten, bedrijfsprocessen, productie, juridische vraagstukken en veranderingen in de wet en vergunningen. In de afgelopen maand, juli, deden een totaal van 160 huidige en toekomstige ondernemers mee aan de webinars. In de maand augustus zullen we de volgende webinars aanbieden:

11 augustus: Hoe bepaal ik de vestigingsplaats? (PAP)

18 augustus: Zaken doen met Trinidad & Tobago (ENG)

25 augustus: Blockchain en het ontwrichtende potentieel van cryptocurrencies voor Curaçao (ENG)

24 en 26 augustus: Procedure voor opstarten van een bedrijf (PAP)

Voor september staan de volgende thema’s op de planning:

7 en 9 september: Kosten en prijs berekenen (PAP)

8 september: Hoe genereer je online verkoop? (NL)

14 en 16 september: Groeistrategie voor een bedrijf (ENG)

29 september: Doing business with Bonaire (ENG)

Volg onze Facebook pagina Empresa Chiki voor meer informatie omtrent onze webinars en de registratie hiervoor. Klik dan op evenementen voor een overzicht van alle webinars die door de Kamer van Koophandel georganiseerd worden.

Voor vragen kunt u gerust contact opnemen met onze informatieafdeling – Entrepreneurship Center via WhatsApp: +5999 696-0885 of e-mail: businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

The Curacao Chamber offers free webinars for entrepreneurs

Willemstad – The Curacao Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in our objective to promote economic development, offers free informative webinars to existing and prospective entrepreneurs. One of our main goals is to represent the business community in general, inform and guide the entrepreneur in the process of starting and growing their own business.

The Chamber of Commerce takes the current situation in which our community finds itself into account and for this reason we have been offering free webinars since the first lockdown in March 2020. This allows the entrepreneur to be trained in the comfort of his own environment. During these webinars the entrepreneur is able to receive essential information that is necessary for a company. Every webinar planned and delivered is based on the need for more knowledge about the general management of a company. The quality of the information provided is always taken into account. The webinars are packed with valuable information and resources that help develop and perfect skills that can be applied later on in the business.

Different topics are discussed during these webinars, such as; business concept and management, finance and financing, customer service and markets, business processes, manufacturing, legal issues and changes in the law as well as permits. In the past month, July, a total of 160 existing and prospective entrepreneurs participated in the webinars. In the month of August we will offer the following webinars:

August 11th: How to determine the business location (PAP)

August 18th: Doing business with Trinidad & Tobago (ENG)

August 25th: Blockchain and the disruptive potential of Cryptocurrencies for Curacao (ENG) August 24th & 16th : Procedure on how to start a business (PAP)

The following topics are planned for September:

September 7 th & 9 th : Cost and pricing calculation (PAP)

September 8th: How to generate revenue (NL)

September 14 th & 16th: Growth strategy for your company (ENG)

September 29th: Doing business with Bonaire (ENG)

Follow our Facebook page Empresa Chiki for more information about our webinars and how to register. Click on events for an overview of all upcoming webinars organized by the Chamber of Commerce Curaçao.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our information department – Entrepreneurship Center via WhatsApp: +5999 696-0885 or e-mail: businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

