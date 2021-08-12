CHATA ta selebrá Stars of the Industry kuartal 1 2021

Willemstad 12 di ougùstùs 2021 – Ayera CHATA a selebrá su seremonia di tur kuartal, Stars of the Industry na De Heeren at Sea. Durante e evento aki e empleado i supervisornan di e promé kuartal nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA a keda rekonosé i selebrá. Tur nominado a risibí un sertifikado di rekonosementu i un regalo proveé pa miembronan di CHATA, Curaçao Hato Caves i Senior & Co (Chobolobo).

Tur kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidat ku un persona ta poseé i ku ta saka e mihó for di nan mientras trahando den e sektor di hospitalidat/turismo. Den e temporada difisil akí tur nominado a mustra kon fuerte, positivo i kapas nan ta pa ehersé nan trabou bou di tur i kualkier sirkunstansia. Nan a demostrá ku nada ta imposibel o difisil mientras bo tin un mindset positivo i ta perseverá. Nan dunado di trabou ta gradesido i sumamente kontentu di tin nan den nan tim.

CHATA ta orguyoso di kompartí e resultado di e promé kuartal di 2021 di Stars of the Industry:

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber Empleado Funshon Empleado BlueFinn Charters David Castillo Captain Dive center Scuba Do Sanne Dirske Dive Instructor The Naturals Curaçao Marlien Fenny Housekeeper Papagayo Hotel Sharetti Alment Front Office Clerk Papagayo Hotel Henk Wehl Maintenance Team Member Papagayo Beach Hotel Zoila Arias Housekeeper Papagayo Beach Hotel Taciana Albertus Housekeeper Morena Eco Resort Jerson Lugo Maintenance Officer Morena Eco Resort Cherome Luciana Maintenance Officer LionsDive Beach Resort Engelberto Dall Security Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Shendon Ferero Beach Hut Attendant Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort Brigitte Tremus Front Office Agent Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Sheritza Belioso Housekeeper Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Kennethson Henriquez Pool Technician Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Gladwin Dall Pool & Beach Concierge Avila Beach Hotel Khalid Eleonora Beachboy Avila Beach Hotel Rejeannot Jansen Beachboy

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor Papagayo Beach Club Marionela Bacuna Beach Club Supervisor Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Shurlette Connor Reservations Manager Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Serena Nepomuceno Housekeeping Supervisor

Nos ta enkurashá sektor kompletu, inkluso tur embahador di turismo, pa mantené nan bon prestashon i sigui stimulá trabou den tim pa asina nos industria por realisá soñonan huntu.

Pa mas informashon bishitá nos wèpsait na www.chata.org i sigui nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry Q1 2021

Willemstad, August 12, 2021 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly Stars of the Industry award ceremony at De Heeren at Sea. During this event, the first quarter employees and supervisors from 2021 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received certificate of recognition and a gift provided by CHATA Members, Curaçao Hato Caves and Senior & Co (Chobolobo).

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. During these difficult times all of the nominees showed how strong, positive and capable they are to do their work under any circumstances. They have shown that nothing is impossible or difficult when you have a positive mindset and a keep going mentality. Their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their team.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 1st quarter of 2021:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee BlueFinn Charters David Castillo Captain Dive center Scuba Do Sanne Dirske Dive Instructor The Naturals Curaçao Marlien Fenny Housekeeper Papagayo Hotel Sharetti Alment Front Office Clerk Papagayo Hotel Henk Wehl Maintenance Team Member Papagayo Beach Hotel Zoila Arias Housekeeper Papagayo Beach Hotel Taciana Albertus Housekeeper Morena Eco Resort Jerson Lugo Maintenance Officer Morena Eco Resort Cherome Luciana Maintenance Officer LionsDive Beach Resort Engelberto Dall Security Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Shendon Ferero Beach Hut Attendant Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort Brigitte Tremus Front Office Agent Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Sheritza Belioso Housekeeper Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Kennethson Henriquez Pool Technician Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Gladwin Dall Pool & Beach Concierge Avila Beach Hotel Khalid Eleonora Beachboy Avila Beach Hotel Rejeannot Jansen Beachboy

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor Papagayo Beach Club Marionela Bacuna Beach Club Supervisor Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Shurlette Connor Reservations Manager Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Serena Nepomuceno Housekeeping Supervisor

We encourage the whole sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to keep up their good performance and continue to stimulate teamwork, in order for the industry to realize dreams together.

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

