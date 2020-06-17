IMA DONATES NON-PERISHABLE AND DRY GOODS LEADING TO 500 FOOD BASKETS DISTRIBUTED TO THE MOST VULNERABLE

The Indian Merchants Association (IMA) has donated in total to-date 500 food packages for the most vulnerable in society.

A team consisting of 30 plus volunteers packed and distributed food packages every weekend from May 16.

The team worked in collaboration with the Government namely, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labour (Ministry VSA) Joy Arnell, Department Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs Chantale George – Groeneveldt and staff, members of the Sint Maarten Police Force, and various Community Councils and or Community-minded persons.

Recognizing that the Red Cross cash for food program began, IMA will discontinue its distribution, however, the board and Board members of IMA expressed their interest to assist whenever needed.

Persons are reminded, those needing assistance should fill in the digital Social Impact Assessment Form by going to the following link for the digital registration system: http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org/covid19/SIAForm.aspx

The Social Impact Assessment Form is available on the Government Website for download on smart phones, desktops, or laptops. The forms can also be filled in online and submitted for processing.

There are several sections on the form that needs to be filled in such as Section 1 “Personal data,” Section 2 “Financial/Employment data,” and Section 3 “Basic Needs Assessment.”

PHOTO CUTLINE: L to R: MP Bijlani, (VP) Damu Rawtani, (BM) Sanjay Ahuja, Secretary Sunny Lalwani, (BM) Lawrence Khemchandani, (BM) Susheel Motwani, (BM) Suraj Jagwani, (BM) Vinod Kotai, (BM) Umesh Chelani and Treasurer Suresh Mirchandani. Not in picture Chairlady Cultural Committee Hanisha Alwani