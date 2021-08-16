NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police made several arrest over the last week

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

                   Philipsburg, Sunday August 15th 2021

 

In the past week,  the detectives and patrols  of the Police Force of Sint Maarten made several arrests in various cases during last week.    


On Monday, August 9, detectives arrested a man with initials D.L.M. for whom an arrest warrant had been issued. He was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a shooting on 19 March 2021 in St Peters. He is held for questioning. Anyone with further information about the March 19 shooting should contact the detective department on 542-2222 ext. 214, 211 or 208, or call the tip line 9311.

 

On Monday afternoon around 1:30pm a man with initials R.J.M. turned himself in at the Philipsburg police station after he learned an arrest warrant had been issued for him. He is suspected of committing assault and vandalism on Front Street on 26 July. He was taken into custody by the police at the station and remanded for further investigation.  

 

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, around 7:45pm, a police patrol arrested the suspect with initials K.C. for assault. According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspect had assaulted his victim with a hammer after an altercation. The suspect remains in custody. 

 

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, around 1:30pm, a police patrol was dispatched to Catapult Drive in Cul de Sac for a threatening incident. A man with initials D.P. had reportedly threatened personnel of Mental Health while undergoing treatment. He was in a possession of a machete when he was apprehended. He is detained in connection with the ongoing investigation.

