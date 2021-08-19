CHATA ta publiká prestashon di hotèl di Kòrsou pa luna di jüli

Desde COVID-19, prestashon di hotèl nunka tabata asina haltu

Willemstad, 19 di jüli 2021 – CHATA ta publiká prestashon di hotèl pa luna di jüli ku un okupashon nunka bisto desde ku COVID-19 a asotá nos isla i mundu henter. Luna di jüli a asta mustra un okupashon un tiki mas haltu kompará ku e mesun luna na 2019 (+6.1%). E otro parameternan, siendo e Tarifa Promedio Diario i e Entrada pa Kamber Disponibel, tambe ta mustra sifranan positivo kompará ku luna di jüli na 2019. Porfin un rekuperashon fuerte despues di e promé seis lunanan malu di e aña aki.

E temporada di fakansi ta hunga un ròl, e sifranan haltu di bakunashon riba nos isla i e situashon di COVID riba nos isla, tur ta kriterianan importante pa un turista disidí pa biaha pa nos bunita isla. Pa luna di ougustùs bookingnan ta mustra bon, pero no mesun fuerte ku luna di jüli. Pesei CHATA ta koutelosamente positivo pa e último mitar di 2021. Ta importante pa tene e situashon di infekshon bou di kontròl, ya ku Kòrsou mester keda riba kódiko hel pa Hulanda i pa sigurá ku CDC ta pone Kòrsou bèk riba un nivel di riesgo abou, aunke esaki no a paresé di afekta bishitantenan Merikano den pasado.

Si nos kompará nos prestashon di hotèl ku islanan den Karibe, nos ta mira un okupashon di Karibe di 53.6% (18.1% menos ku Kòrsou). Kompará ku 2020 (+19.5%) esaki ta un oumento signifikante, sinembargo, kompará ku 2019 promé ku COVID, esaki ta un bahada di mas ku 17%.

Aki nos ta presentá un bista di e tres indikadónan prinsipal di prestashon di hotèl di Kòrsou pa luna di jüli kompará ku 2020 i 2019.

jüli 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Occ. 71.7% 33.2% +116.3% 67.6% +6.1% ADR $159.28 $1 43.81 +10.8% $145.95 +9.1% RevPAR $114.19 $47.68 +139.5% $98.62 +15.8%

*Smith Travel Research (STR) is the leading global provider of competitive benchmarking, information services and research to the hotel industry.

Den jüli di 2021 Kòrsou tabatin un okupashon di hotèl di 71.7%. Kompará ku 2020 (33.2%) esaki ta un oumento signifikante di 116.3%. Mas aún, si nos wak e sifra di okupashon promé ku COVID (jüli 2019) esaki tambe ta un oumento di 6.1%. E tarifa promedio diario tambe a oumentá ku 10.8% kompará ku 2020 pa $159.28. Kompará ku jüli 2019, esaki tambe ta un oumento di 9.1%. Pa loke ta trata e entrada a kamber disponibel, sifra ta indiká un oumento signifikante di 139.5% kompará ku 2020. Di $47.68 na 2020 pa $114.19 na 2021. Asta kompará ku sifranan promé ku COVID, e entrada pa kamber disponibel a oumentá ku 15.8%.

Rekuperashon sostenibel lo tuma tempu

Lo mas impreshonante den e sifranan di prestashon di hotèl di jüli, ta ku e rekuperashon despues di e di dos lockdown na mart/aprel tabata muchu mas fuerte i lihé ku esun na 2020 kual a tuma varios luna pa yega bèk na sifranan desente sinembargo no impreshonante. Korsou a mustra ku rekuperashon ta posibel i nos mester traha duru pa mantené e sifranan fuerte aki di rekuperashon. Tur esaki ta depende di e infekshonnan di COVID riba nos isla, tene Korsou riba lista di paisnan di riesgo abou pa nos merkadonan prinsipal i logra un kobertura di bakunashon mas haltu posibel. E rekuperashon despues di COVID pa Kòrsou, meskos ku hopi otro pais, lo tuma tempu.

Sin lugar a duda, e sektor di turismo di Kòrsou a mustra su abilidat pa rekuperá lihé.

Un prolongashon di e sosten finansiero (TVL i NOW) pa e último mitar di 2021 ta urgentemente nesesario pa sostené e rekuperashon akí. E perdidanan enorme di 2020 i e promé seis lunanan di 2021 no ta fasil pa rekuperá di dje, apesar ku afortunadamentu turistanan a skohe pa bolbe bishitá nos isla masalmente. CHATA ta kere ku tur partner den turismo i hospitalidat mster traha huntu i ku sosten di gobièrnu pa loke ta trata e último fase di e programa di sosten finansiero, nos por rekuperá nos ekonomia.

CHATA issues the Curaçao Hotel Performance for the month of July

Never, since COVID-19, was hotel performance this high.

Willemstad, July 19, 2021 – CHATA issues the Hotel Performance for the month of July with occupancies never seen before since COVID-19 hit our island and the world. The month of July even showed slightly higher occupancy versus July 2019 (+6.1%). And the other parameters being the Average Daily Rate and Revenue Per Available Room show positive figures compared to July 2019. All in all, finally a strong recovery after the bad first six months of this year.

The holiday season plays a role, the high vaccination rate on the island, and the situation around Covid on the island, all are important criteria for tourists to decide to travel to our beautiful island. For August the bookings look good but not as strong as July, and CHATA is therefore still cautiously positive for the last half year of 2021. Important is to keep the situation of infections under control as Curacao needs to stay on ‘code yellow’ for the Netherlands and to make sure that CDC puts Curacao back on a lower risk level again, although US travelers didn’t seem to mind that much in the past.

If we compare the hotel performance with the Caribbean islands, we see a Caribbean occupancy of 53.6% (18,1% lower than Curacao) which is compared to 2020 (+19.5%) this is a significant increase however compared to 2019 pre-COVID this is a decrease of more than 17%.

Below we present an overview for Curaçao of the three main hotel performance indicators for July compared to 2020 and to 2019.

July 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Occ. 71.7% 33.2% +116.3% 67.6% +6.1% ADR $159.28 $1 43.81 +10.8% $145.95 +9.1% RevPAR $114.19 $47.68 +139.5% $98.62 +15.8%

In July of 2021 Curaçao had a hotel occupancy of 71.7%. Compared to 2020 (33.2%) this is a significant increase of 116.3%. More so, if we look at the occupancy data pre-COVID (July 2019), this is also an increase of 6.1%. The average daily rate also increased with 10.8% compared to 2020, to $159.28. Compared to July of 2019, this is also an increase of 9.1%. As for the revenue per available room, numbers indicate a significant increase of 139.5% compared to 2020. From $47.68 in 2020 to $114.19 in 2021. Even compared to the pre-COVID data, the revenue per available room increased with 15.8%.

Sustainable recovery will take time

Most impressive in the July performance figures is that the recovery after the 2nd lockdown in March/April was much stronger and faster than the recovery back in 2020, which took several months to get back to some decent but not impressive numbers. Curacao has shown that recovery is possible, and we need to work hard to maintain these strong recovery figures. This all depends on the COVID infections on the island, keeping Curacao in the low-risk countries list with our key markets and reach the highest vaccination coverage as possible. For Curacao to recover from COVID, just like many other countries in the world, will take time.

Nevertheless, the Curaçao tourism sector has shown its ability to recover fast.

A prolongation of the financial support (TVL and NOW) for the last half year of 2021 is urgently required to support this recovery. The huge losses suffered in 2020 and the first six months of 2021 are just not to recover from like that, even though tourists fortunately decided to come back to visit our island in big numbers again. CHATA believes that all tourism & hospitality partners need to work together and with the support of the government in terms of the last phase of the financial aid program, we can get our economy back on its feet again.

