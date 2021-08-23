From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha Sunday August 22nd 2021

Community assistance needed locating another missing teen

The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again asking for the assistance of the community to locate a missing minor.

Fortune Gadiel Luvie MILTON, 12 years old, has been reported missing by his mother on Sunday morning august 22nd 2021.Fortune was last seen yesterday evening while in bed. Fortune mother does not know what he is wearing since he was asleep when she last saw him.

Fortune is slim in stature and has dark complexion black hair and brown eyes.

If you know, or think you may know, the whereabouts of the missing teen please do not hesitate to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at 542-2222 ext. 203/204/205, by calling the 911 emergency number or by sending the police Facebook page a private message.

Persons can also contact the mother of the missing teen: Miss Gloria A. MILTON at 586-7266.

Fortune if you are reading this, please contact the police or your mom and let her know that you are safe.

