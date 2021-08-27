NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Man arrested for trying to enter country false documents

Man arrested for trying to enter country false documents
A man with the initials R.L.G. traveling from the Dominican Republic was arrested by Immigration Officers on August 21 for attempting to enter the country with a false French residence permit.
The Alpha Team was notified of the situation and assisted in the apprehension of the suspect. After arrest, the suspect was transported to the police station for questioning and is held for further investigation.
The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team consisting of KPSM, Customs, Immigration, Royal Military Police and Coast Guard.

