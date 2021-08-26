Tourism Corporation Bonaire Welcomed Different Media Outlets on Bonaire

On the invitation of TCB, a TV director/producer together with his assistant visited Bonaire. For the Italian TV show Kilimangiaro, they traveled to the ABC islands to create footage for an episode on this show. The episode will air between October 2021 and April 2022, on RAI channel. The TV show Kilimangiaro receives over a million monthly views, and airs on Sundays. While on the island they stayed at Resort Bonaire, and did two dives with Dive Friends Bonaire. They also experienced different activities.

From the different press visits in the month of July and August, TCB estimates a reach of over 10 million unique viewers, and over 250,000 circulations. “It feels great to showcase our island, and our press and media partnerships help us in sharing our island with the world. We are also grateful for the support received by our on-island partners in realization of these types of media visits. Teamwork and collaboration are key,” said CEO of TCB, Miles Mercera.

TCB would like to thank all the partners for their collaboration during the different press visits to the island, and will share the results of the visits in the near future.