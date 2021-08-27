Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Motorcycle rider dies as a result of L.B Scott Road accident

A young motorbike rider lost his life as a result of a serious accident Wednesday night on L.B. Scott Road. J.A.P. was pronounced dead at Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) due to his severe injuries.

This fatal accident is under investigation by the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been summoned by police for questioning as a suspect in this case. The passenger, who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, was also called in for questioning as a witness.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver of a white SUV heading in the direction of St. Peters turned left to enter Emilio Wilson Estate at the same time a motorbike rider was coming from St. Peters. This caused the rider to crash into the SUV.

KPSM expressed condolence to the family and friends of J.A.P.

