TEMPORADA KRUSERO TA KUMINSÁ DJAWEPS 2 DI SÈPTÈMBER CRUISESEIZOEN BEGINT DONDERDAG 2 SEPTEMBER CRUISE SEASON STARTS THIS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND



TEMPORADA KRUSERO TA KUMINSÁ DJAWEPS 2 DI SÈPTÈMBER

Kralendijk – Riba djaweps 2 di sèptember 2021 despues di 18 luna temporada krusero ta ranka sali atrobe. E promé barku krusero ku ta yega Boneiru ta Equinox di Celebrity Cruises.

Equinox a keda eskohé komo ‘2020 Best Service’ den kategoria di ‘Large Ship’ di Cruise Critic Cruiser’s Choice Awards. E barku ta di klase Solstice i ta hasi uso di diferente sistema sostenibel na bordo. E ta sali for di Florida i lo drenta na Aruba, Kòrsou i Boneiru. Na luna di òktober ta añadí un prome stòp na Bahama’s. Dia 2 di sèptèmber e barku ta nabegá na 40% di su kapasidat i ta yega Boneiru ku mas òf ménos 1120 pasahero na bordo.

Tur miembro di tripulashon ta kompletamente bakuná. Promé ku salida nan tabata 14 dia den karentena na bordo i lo keda hasi tèst semanalmente. Pa motibu ku Equinox no tin hopi mucha bou di 12 aña na bordo, e barku ta nabegá ku mas òf ménos 98% di su pasaheronan ku ta kompletamente bakuná. Kontròl na bordo ta severo i den kaso di síntomanan ku tin di haber ku Covid e barku krusero tin su propio personal médiko, ekipo pa hasi tèst i departamentonan spesial kaminda por pone pasaheronan den karentena òf den isolashon. Celebrity Cruises ta bisa ku nan no ta bai buta preshon riba kapasidat médiko di e destinashonnan ku nan ta bishitá.

Industria krusero ta hiba un maneho hopi estrikto i ta enkurashá pasaheronan pa subi kompletamente bakuná na bordo. Riba Equinox pasaheronan (di 12 aña bai ariba) ku ta kompletamente bakuná mester mustra nan prueba di bakunashon kompleto i un tèst negativo di Covid promé ku salida for di e haf di orígen. Pasaheronan ku no ta (kompletamente) bakuná mester hasi un tèst di PCR na e terminal promé ku nan subi na bordo i nan mester mustra un resultado negativo di un tèst antigéniko ku no ta mas bieu ku 24 ora na momentu di desembarká na Boneiru.

‘Nos ta kontentu ku despues di 18 luna nos por kuminsá atrobe ku nos industria krusero i den koperashon estrecho ku Departamento di Salbridat Públiko Boneiru, TCB, stakeholdernan i e kompania krusero nos a prepará nos mes pa e dia akí pa un komienso seif. Despues di un periodo largu empresarionan i doñonan di negoshi ku pa motibu di e medidanan di Covid-19 a pasa den tempunan ku hopi desafio ta bai mira aktividat ekonómiko atrobe. E promé yegada di e barku krusero ta duna nos e oportunidat tambe pa evaluá i adaptá pa sobrá di e temporada’, segun Hennyson Thielman, diputado di Desaroyo Ekonómiko i Turismo.

CRUISESEIZOEN BEGINT DONDERDAG 2 SEPTEMBER

Kralendijk – Op donderdag 2 september 2021 gaat het cruiseseizoen na 18 maanden weer van start. Het eerste cruiseschip dat Bonaire aandoet, is de Equinox van Celebrity Cruises.

Equinox werd verkozen tot ‘2020 Best Service’ in de categorie ‘Large Ship’ van de Cruise Critic Cruiser’s Choice Awards. Het schip is van de Solstice klasse en maakt gebruik van diverse duurzame systemen aan boord. Het vertrekt vanuit Florida en zal Aruba, Curaçao en Bonaire aandoen. In oktober komt daar een eerste stop in de Bahama’s bij. Op 2 september vaart het schip op circa 40% van zijn capaciteit en komt op Bonaire aan met ongeveer 1.120 passagiers aan boord.

Alle bemanningsleden zijn volledig gevaccineerd en zijn vóór vertrek 14 dagen ‘in-house’ in quarantaine geweest, bovendien worden ze wekelijks getest. Omdat de Equinox zeer weinig kinderen onder de 12 jaar aan boord heeft, vaart het schip met ongeveer 98% volledig gevaccineerde passagiers. De controle aan boord is streng en in het geval van Covid-gerelateerde symptomen heeft het cruiseschip zijn eigen medische staf, testapparatuur en speciale afdelingen aan boord waar passagiers in quarantaine of isolatie kunnen worden geplaatst. Celebrity Cruises stelt dat ze geen gebruik zullen maken van de medische capaciteit van de bestemmingen die ze aandoen.

De cruise-industrie hanteert een zeer strikt Covid-beleid en moedigt passagiers aan om volledig gevaccineerd aan boord te komen. Op de Equinox dienen volledig gevaccineerde reizigers (12 jaar en ouder) voor vertrek uit de thuishaven hun bewijs van volledige vaccinatie en een negatieve Covid-test te tonen. Niet (volledig) gevaccineerde passagiers moeten een PCR-test ondergaan in de terminal voordat ze aan boord gaan en ze moeten een negatief resultaat van een antigeentest tonen dat niet ouder is dan 24 uur bij het van boord gaan op Bonaire.

“We zijn verheugd de cruise-industrie na 18 maanden weer op te starten en hebben ons in nauwe samenwerking met de Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid Bonaire, TCB, stakeholders en de cruisemaatschappij op deze dag voorbereid voor een veilige start. Na een lange periode zullen gerelateerde ondernemers die door de maatregelen van Covid-19 uitdagende tijden hebben doorgemaakt, weer economische activiteit gaan zien. De eerste aankomst van het cruiseschip geeft ons ook de mogelijkheid om te evalueren en bij te sturen voor de rest van het seizoen”, aldus Hennyson Thielman, gedeputeerde van Economische Ontwikkeling en Toerisme.

Press Release

Department of Communications of the Public Entity Bonaire

Kaya Grandi 63a

Telephone: 715-5330 | e-mail: communicatie@bonairegov.com

September 01, 2021

CRUISE SEASON STARTS THIS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND

Kralendijk – On Thursday September 2, 2021 the cruise season will start up again after 18 months. The first Cruise ship to visit Bonaire will be the Equinox of Celebrity Cruises.

Equinox was voted ‘2020 Best Service’ in the Large Ship category of the Cruise Critic Cruiser’s Choice Awards. The ship is of the Solstice class and uses various sustainable systems on board. It departs from Florida and will visit Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire. In October a first stop in the Bahamas will be added. On September 2 it will sail at 40% of its capacity and will arrive at Bonaire with approximately 1,120 passengers on board.

All crew member are fully vaccinated and were quarantined in-house for 14 days before sailing, they are tested on a weekly basis. As the Equinox has just a few children below 12 years old on board, the ship sails with approximately 98% fully vaccinated passengers. The on-board monitoring is rigorous and in case of Covid-related symptoms, the cruise ship has its own medical staff, testing equipment and designated areas on board where passengers can be placed in quarantine or isolation. Celebrity Cruises states that they will not impose on the medical capacity of any destination.

The cruise industry enforces a very strict Covid policy and strongly encourages fully vaccinated passengers on board. On the Equinox fully vaccinated travelers (12 years and older) must show their proof of full vaccination and a negative Covid test before departure from the home port. Not (fully) vaccinated passengers are required to undergo a PCR test at the terminal before boarding and need to show a negative antigen test result not older than 24 hours when disembarking on Bonaire.

“We are happy to restart the cruise industry after 18 months and have been preparing for this day in close cooperation with the Bonaire Health Department, TCB, stakeholders and the cruise line for a safe start. After a long period, entrepreneurs and business owners who faced challenging times because of the measures of Covid-19, will start seeing economic movement again. The first arrival of the cruise ship will also give us the opportunity to evaluate and adjust for the remainder of the season” according to Hennyson Thielman, commissioner of economic affairs and tourism.

