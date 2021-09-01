From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, september 1st 2021c

Traffic situation on L.B Scott Road at rush hour

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has spent the first weeks of this new school year monitoring/regulating the traffic flow in and around Cul-De-Sac, the main school district of Sint Maarten.

Led by Inspector H.H. Roumou, the “bike-team” has monitored the systematic flow of traffic in and out of St. Peters, South Reward, and surrounding areas. The group has also looked for best possible strategies to minimize inconvenience to bus drivers and parents dropping children off at school.

KPSM reminds motorcyclists who continue dropping off their children to school while not wearing a motorcycle helmet or with two or more children on the motorcycle to consider this could be potentially dangerous for you as the motorcyclist, your children, and/or for ther road users.

Some safe driving tips:

Focus on driving – Keep your full attention on driving at all times, no multitasking.

Do not use your phone or any other electronic device while driving.

Slow down. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of an accident.

Drive defensively! – Be aware of what other drivers around you are doing, and expect the unexpected. Assume other motorists will do something crazy; always be prepared to avoid it.

Be aware of other types of road users, such as scooter riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

KPSM thank the community for its efforts and cooperation during the busy morning hours on the roads and in the school areas.

Police seek assistance in “Coconut Man”

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM seeks the community’s assistance in the tragic case of the “Coco or Coconut Man” who sadly passed away on August 16, 2021, from the severe injuries he sustained from unknown persons who broke-and-entered at a popular restaurant on Welfare Road on April 20, 2021.

Police request anyone with knowledge or information about this incident that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the KPSM Detectives Department on + 1 721 542 2222, extension 208, 223, or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300 to leave information.

The investigation into the ill-treatment of “Coconut Man” has been ongoing since the incident in April and continues now as an investigation into the circumstances related to his death.

“Coconut Man” died at Sint Maarten Medical Center where he was being treated for his severe injuries since he was found lying on the ground at the back of the restaurant where he had resided. He was found by police officers and ambulance personnel in a critical condition. He was treated at the scene and taken to SMMC where some four months later he passed away.

