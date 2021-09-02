DdPiD den koperashon ku TCB ta lansa un mapa nobo pa kaminata den siudat

Kralendijk– Direktorado di Planifikashon i Desaroyo (DdPiD) den koperashon ku Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) dia 1 di sèptèmber 2021 a lansa un mapa nobo pa kaminata den sentro di siudat ‘Kaminata Históriko Kralendijk’. E mapa nobo pa e kaminata den sentro di siudat akí ta un mapa mas informativo i mas interaktivo ku esun anterior. E mapa nobo ta kontené tur e partinan históriko mas importante ku nos bishitantenan por mira i siña tokante di nos kapital, Kralendijk.

Meta di e Kaminata Históriko Kralendijk ta pa informá nos bishitantenan tokante nos ophetonan históriko den sentro di Kralendijk. Di e manera aki fásilmente e turista riba su mes por eksplorá e siudat.

En total a aktualisá kuater mapa di den sentro di siudat: dos den Parke Wilhelmina, unu na Ofisina di Turismo i unu na La Terrazza Shopping Mall. E mapa ta mustra en total 28 sitio interesante pa bishitá. Esakinan ta konsistí di edifisio históriko, museo i monumentonan. Banda di esei tin un leyenda di tur e fasilidatnan den sentro di siudat, manera ATM, banko, botika, pòmp di gasolin, warda di polis, supermarket, hospital, punto di informashon pa turista i mas. Banda di e aspektonan akí e nòmbernan di kaya tambe ta visíbel pa hasi mas fásil pa sigui e ruta deseá.

Pa duna mas tantu informashon balioso posibel i hasi mas fásil pa e usuario por eksplorá tur kos, dentro di poko lo tin un foyeto disponibel den un baki spesial bou di e mapanan. Esakinan ta grátis pa tur hende ku kier un foyeto di e Kaminata Históriko Kralendijk. E foyetonan aki ta optenibel tambe na Ofisina di Turismo .

DdPiD ta hopi kontentu ku renobashon di e mapa di siudat i ta sigur ku esaki lo tin un balor agregá pa nos hendenan lokal i pa esnan ki t bishitá Boneiru.



DRO lanceert in samenwerking met TCB een nieuwe Stadswandeling plattegrond

Kralendijk – De Directie Ruimte en Ontwikkeling (DRO) heeft in samenwerking met de Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) op 1 september 2021 een nieuwe plattegrond ‘Stadswandeling Historisch Kralendijk’ gelanceerd. Deze nieuwe kaart is een meer informatieve en meer interactieve kaart vergeleken met de vorige. De nieuwe kaart bevat een stadswandeling met alle historische hoogtepunten die bezoekers kunnen zien en over kunnen leren in onze hoofdstad, Kralendijk.

Het doel van de Stadswandeling Historisch Kralendijk is om onze bezoekers te informeren over onze historische bezienswaardigheden in het centrum van Kralendijk. Zo kan de toerist gemakkelijk op eigen gelegenheid de stad verkennen.

In totaal worden vier stadsplattegronden vernieuwd; twee in het Wilhelminapark, één bij het Toeristenbureau en één bij La Terrazza Shopping Mall. De kaart toont in totaal 28 bezienswaardigheden om te bezoeken. Deze bestaan ​​uit historische gebouwen, musea en monumenten. Daarnaast is er ook een legenda met alle voorzieningen in de binnenstad zoals pinautomaten, banken, drogisterij, tankstation, politiebureau, supermarkten, ziekenhuis, toeristeninformatiepunt en meer. Naast deze aspecten zijn ook de straatnamen zichtbaar om het gemakkelijker te maken de wandelroute te volgen.

Om zoveel mogelijk waardevolle informatie te geven en het voor de gebruiker gemakkelijk te maken om alles te verkennen, zullen binnenkort flyers beschikbaar zijn in een brochurehouder onder de plattegronden. Deze zijn gratis voor iedereen die een flyer wil van de Stadswandeling Historisch Kralendijk. Ze zullen ook verkrijgbaar zijn bij het toeristenbureau.

We zijn erg blij met de upgrade van de stadsplattegrond en zijn er zeker van dat deze een toegevoegde waarde zal hebben voor onze lokale bevolking en onze bezoekers.

September 01, 2021



DRO in collaboration with TCB launches a new City Tour Map

Kralendijk – Directie Ruimte en Ontwikkeling (DRO) in collaboration with Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) launched a new city tour map ‘Historical Kralendijk Walking Tour’ on September 1st, 2021. This new city tour map is a more informative and interactive map compared to the previous one. The new map includes all the historical highlights visitors can see and learn about in our capital city, Kralendijk.

The goal of the Historical Kralendijk Walking Tour is to inform our visitors about our historical attributes in downtown Kralendijk. This way the tourist can easily explore the city on their own.

A total of four city walk signs will be updated; two in Wilhelmina Park, one at the Tourism Office and one at La Terrazza shopping mall. The map shows a total of 28 sights to visit. These consist of historical buildings, museums and monuments. Additionally, there is also a legend with all the facilities in the city center such as, ATM machine, bank, drugstore, gas station, police station, supermarkets, hospital, tourist information and more. Besides these aspects, the street names are also visible to make it easier to navigate.

In order to give out as much valuable information and make it easy for the user to explore, flyers will soon be available in a brochure holder beneath the signs. These are free for everyone who wants a flyer of the Historical Kralendijk Walking Tour. They will also be available at the Tourism Office.

We are very happy with the upgrade of the city map and are sure that it will have an added value for our locals and our visitors.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...