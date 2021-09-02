GOBIERNU NOTISIA Tur medida di prekoushon di COVID-19 ta keda alargá ku 3 siman mas, te ku djabièrnè, 24 di sèptèmber 2021. September 2, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Tur medida di prekoushon di COVID-19 ta keda alargá ku 3 siman mas, te ku djabièrnè, 24 di sèptèmber 2021. Esaki ta nifiká e.o. ku Toke De Keda ta keda di 12’or di anochi pa 4:30’or di mainta. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.