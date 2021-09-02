GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Tur medida di prekoushon di COVID-19 ta keda alargá ku 3 siman mas, te ku djabièrnè, 24 di sèptèmber 2021.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Tur medida di prekoushon di COVID-19 ta keda alargá ku 3 siman mas, te ku djabièrnè, 24 di sèptèmber 2021. Esaki ta nifiká e.o. ku Toke De Keda ta keda di 12’or di anochi pa 4:30’or di mainta.

