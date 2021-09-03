From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha Thursday September 2nd 2021

Another Scooter rider injured on Watermelon road, in St Peters

The situation regarding careless scooter riders who fail to abide by regulations established for road safety remains a point of irritation for the police and the community at large.

On Wednesday evening, September 01, 2021, at approximately 05:30 pm Central Dispatch received several calls regarding a traffic accident whereby a scooter rider was severely injured on St.Peters road.

According to ongoing investigations being conducted by traffic department personnel ,apparently the driver of a black Mazda SUV with the license plate M-1002 was crosswise on the road, with the intention of reversing into his yard while a scooter approached on Watermelon road.

The scooter rider tried to evade the SUV however he struck the front of the SUV, lost control and crashed into a white van parked alongside the road. The scooter rider, who was also not wearing a helmet, suffered injuries to the face and upper body.

He was attended to by ambulance personnel and subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will not condone this dangerous and illegal behavior by users of the public roads and warns those who are not following the road regulations to cease and desist. It is our duty as officers of the law to enforce the traffic rules and we will not shy away from doing so.

Law enforcements have been controlling the movement of the public in several areas of the island and will continue to do so; persons caught in violation of the road rules will be dealt with.

Reduce your speed; wear your seat belt when operating a motor vehicle; wear a

Helmet when operating a motorcycle, be considerate of other road users.

This can help prevent unnecessary mishaps; the life you save can very well be your

own.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...