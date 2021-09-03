Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou tambe ta sostené Curaçao Clean Up

WILLEMSTAD- 2 di sèptèmber 2021 – Dia 18 di sèptèmber próksimo ta World Cleanup Day 2021. Kòrsou tambe ta forma parti na e akshon di limpiesa mundial aki bou di guia di Curaçao Clean Up pa asina logra un pais mas limpi. Un Kòrsou limpi ta loke Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) tambe ta para pe. Tantu pa nos mes komo habitante di e dushi pais aki pero tambe pa nos bishitantenan for di eksterior ku ta bin pa eksperensiá nos pais.

E aspekto di limpiesa di nos pais ta forma parti di e totalidat di e produkto turístiko ku nos ta brinda na kada unu ku skohe pa bishitá nos pais. P’esei komo CTB nos kier stimulá nos komunidat pa forma bo grupo i partisipá na e akshon di limpiesa grandi aki riba dia 18 di sèptèmber próksimo. Ademas durante e siman den kual World Cleanup Day ta tuma lugá, CTB lo lansa un kampaña di konsientisashon pa sigui sostené e kousa aki pa huntu nos logra un Kòrsou limpi pa nos mes i pa nos turistanan. Pa partisipá na e akshon di limpiesa kordiná pa Curaçao Clean Up dia 18 di sèptèmber próksimo, subi www.worldcleanupdaycuracao.org òf pa kualke informashon adishonal tuma kontakto via worldcleanupdaycuracao@gmail.com

Ban pa un Kòrsou, dushi i limpi. Huntu nos por!

The Curaçao Tourist Board joins in supporting

Curaçao Clean Up

WILLEMSTAD- September 2, 2021 – This September 18, World Cleanup Day 2021, Curaçao will be joining in on this global cleanup effort under the local guidance of Curaçao Clean Up, in a push towards a cleaner Curaçao—for ourselves and tourists coming to experience our “dushi” island.

The island’s cleanliness is part of the total tourism product offered to each and every visitor who chooses to come and visit Curaçao. That is why, as the CTB, we would very much like to encourage the local community to get together in groups and participate in the large-scale cleanup effort coming September 18. Additionally, in the week of September 18, the CTB will be launching an awareness campaign to further support that same cause so that, together, we can bring about a clean Curaçao for ourselves and our visitors. To participate in the cleanup effort coordinated by Curaçao Clean Up on September 18, please visit www.worldcleanupdaycuracao.org. Also, for more information, please mail your inquiry to worldcleanupdaycuracao@gmail.com

Let’s make it a “dushi” and clean Curaçao. Together, we can do it!

