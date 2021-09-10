From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, September 9th 2021c

Police have arrested several persons over the past two days for their involvement in drugs smuggling

On Tuesday, September 07, 2021, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials D.W. (65), G.M.C. (45) for their involvement in attempting to smuggle of a small quantity of drugs into Sint Maarten, which occurred earlier in the week at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility. A third person was later apprehended in connection with this related investigation.

All three suspects were brought to the police station in Phillipsburg where they remain in custody pending further investigation.

This investigation was triggered by a small consignment of narcotics intercepted by customs few days earlier. The consignment of drugs was confiscated in the interest of the investigation.

On the following day Wednesday, September 08, 2021, the Alpha Team again arrested two men with the initials R.S. (44), I.S.S. (24) for their involvement in a drug smuggling offense which took place at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility.

They were taken to the police station in Philipsburg where they were held pending further investigation . A small amount of narcotics was also intercepted and confiscated by the Customs personnel.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team consisting of the Police KPSM, Customs, Immigration, Royal Military Police and Coast Guard.

