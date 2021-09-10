NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police have arrested several persons  over the past two days for their involvement  in drugs smuggling

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

Philipsburg,  September 9th  2021c

 

Police have arrested several persons  over the past two days for their involvement  in drugs smuggling

On Tuesday, September 07, 2021, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials D.W. (65), G.M.C. (45) for their involvement in attempting to smuggle of a small quantity of drugs into Sint Maarten, which occurred earlier in the week at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility. A third person was later apprehended in connection with this related investigation. 

All three suspects were brought to the police station in Phillipsburg where they remain in custody pending further investigation.  

This investigation was triggered by a small consignment of narcotics intercepted by customs few days earlier. The consignment of drugs was confiscated in the interest of the investigation.  

On the following day Wednesday, September 08, 2021, the Alpha Team again arrested two men with the initials R.S. (44), I.S.S. (24) for their involvement in a drug smuggling offense which took place at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility.

They were taken to the police station in Philipsburg where they were held pending further investigation . A small amount of narcotics was also intercepted and confiscated by the Customs personnel.  

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team consisting of the Police KPSM, Customs, Immigration, Royal Military Police and Coast Guard.

 

