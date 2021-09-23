Child almost bitten by dog in Ebenezer. Drunken man arrested for causing accident, damaging police car .

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, September 22th 2021

Child almost bitten by dog in Ebenezer.

In recent months, Police have received several complaints about dogs running out their yards and attacking people on public roads.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 21, at approximately 4:30pm, Police Central Dispatch received another such call about dangerous dogs running loose in Ebenezer. Upon arrival, police officers were told by a resident that her 10-year-old daughter was almost bitten by the neighbor’s dogs walking while she was walking home.

According to other residents this was not the first time the dogs had attacked or bitten someone.

Dogs’ owners were again instructed by police to keep their dogs in their yards and were warned of the consequences if the dogs are not kept in their yards.

Police remind dog owners to keep their dogs under control at all times. It is illegal for a dog to “get out of control”, bite / attack someone or create a reasonable fear that the dog will bite someone. It is, therefore, important that you keep your dog under control at all times and everywhere.

A dog is considered dangerously out of control if it:

– Injures someone or another animal

– Makes someone worried that the dog might injure him /her.

Drunken man arrested for causing accident, damaging police car .

Police Central Dispatch Center received several calls about a traffic accident on Sucker Garden road on Tuesday, Septe,ber 21, around 2:40pm. Patrol found at the scene that the driver of a blue i10 had struck a red Hyundai Tucson that was coming from the opposite direction.

When communicating with the driver of the i10, police noted that the driver had been driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrest by police for driving under the influence. The driver violently resisted his arrest and damaged a police vehicles in the process.

He was evenually handcuffed and taken to the police station. This investigation is ongoing.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...