Bonaire welcomes additional flights out of the United States

Tourism Corporation Bonaire informs

Following the successful relaunching of flights from the US in June. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the flight schedules from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines for the upcoming months. As part of our Tourism Recovery Plan, TCB will continue with these efforts to keep seeing a boost in visitors to the island, and of our local economy.

Both Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines are seeing a positive trend, and booking demand for the island. So, this is a great opportunity to increase the number of flights to Bonaire.

Delta Airlines

Currently through November 20th, 2021; Delta has a weekly Saturday flight scheduled to Bonaire from Atlanta, Georgia, and this weekly flight will increase to two weekly flights on Wednesday and Saturday between November 24th, 2021 – December 15th, 2021. Then starting on December 18th, 2021 to January 4th, 2022 there will be daily flights except Tuesdays. From January 5th, 2022 to April 9th, 2022 there is a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday flight scheduled.

American Airlines

American Airlines current flight schedule through November 6th, 2021 is two weekly flights on Wednesday and Saturday from Miami, Florida. Starting November 8th, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022 a Monday flight will be added to the itinerary. Also, there will be daily flights to Bonaire during the holiday season, from December 16th, 2021 to January 3rd, 2022.

United Airlines

On November 6th, 2021 United Airlines is resuming its flights from both Houston, Texas with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday with return flight on Sunday, and the weekly Saturday flight from Newark, New Jersey.

With the number of direct flights, visitors from the US and Canada can visit Bonaire more easily. The additional flights are already online and can be booked for the upcoming months.

