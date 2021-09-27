Vakantieplan Total Care Institute 2021
Vakantieplan Total Care Institute 2021
Tussenvakantie 4 tot 8 oktober 2021
Kinderen 4 tot 12 jaar
Van 7u tot 18u
– leuke en educatieve activiteiten
– gezellige uitstapjes
– tussendoortjes
– warme maaltijd
– broodmaaltijd
Fl 225,- voor de hele vakantie
De klanten van Total Care Institute krijgen speciale korting
Bel of WhatsApp +59995123160
Holiday Plan Total Care Institute 2021
Intermediate holidays 4th-8th October 2021
Children 4 to 12 years old
From 7 am to 18 pm
– fun and educational activities
– fun trips
– snacks
– hot meal
– bread meal
Fl 225,- for the whole holiday
Total Care Institute clients get a special discount
Call or WhatsApp + 59995123160
Plan de vacaciones Total Care Institute 2021
Receso mitad de período 4 al 8 de octubre de 2021
Niños de 4 a 12 años
De 7 am a 6 pm
– actividades divertidas y educativas
– viajes agradables
– snacks
– comida caliente
– merienda Fl 225,
Para plan de vacaciones Los clientes de Total Care Institute obtienen un descuento especial
Llamar o WhatsApp +59995123160
You must log in to post a comment.