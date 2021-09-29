Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta organisá seminario ‘E futuro di turismo ta AMI!’ pa taksistanan / Curaçao Tourist Board organizes “I am The Future of Tourism!” seminar for taxi drivers

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta organisá seminario ‘E futuro di turismo ta AMI!’

pa taksistanan

WILLEMSTAD- 29 di sèptèmber 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá dos seminario bou di e nòmber ‘E futuro di turismo ta AMI!’ ku e meta pa ekipá taksistanan ku e hèrmèntnan nesesario pa por duna servisio di kalidat na e turistanan ku ta skohe pa bishitá nos pais. Taksistanan ta forma parti importante di e kadena di servisio ku ta keda duná na nos turistanan. Riba base regular CTB sa organisá seminarionan i seshonnan informativo pa ‘frontliners’ den turismo mirando e ròl importante ku kada unu tin den e manera kon e turista ta eksperensiá e totalidat di e produkto turístiko. Pa e dos promé seminarionan a skohe pa konsentrá riba e grupo di taksistanan.

Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje a kompartí palabranan di enkurashamentu ku e partisipantenan ku tabata presente den e promé seshon, miéntras CEO di CTB sr. Paul Pennicook a hiba palabra durante e di dos seshon kaminda e tambe a motivá e partisipantenan konsiderando e ròl importante ku kada unu tin komo ‘frontliners’ den e industria di turismo. Un total di 72 taksista a partisipá na e seminarionan. Pa e partisipantenan e seminario aki a ofresé un tremendo oportunidat pa nan sigui desaroyá nan abilidatnan i siña aspektonan nobo pa alsa e nivel di servisio na nos turistanan. E seminario a keda diseñá pa Nostra Growth.

E partisipantenan a inkluí representantenan di Sindikato Uní di Shofùr di Taxi (SINUSTA), Thirty Steps Association (TSA), Luxury Taxi Services Curaçao i Sindikato Transporte Optimalisa (STO). CTB ta gradisí tur partisipante pa nan partisipashon aktivo na e seminario i ta konta ku nan lo bai hasi bon uso di e konosementu atkerí den nan trabou diario.

Curaçao Tourist Board organizes

“I am The Future of Tourism!” seminar

for taxi drivers

WILLEMSTAD- September 29, 2021 – To provide our taxi drivers with the tools they need in order to deliver quality service to the tourists who choose to visit our country, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently organized a two-session seminar named “I am The Future of Tourism!” Taxi drivers are an important link in the tourism service chain and, in view of the role they each play in our visitors’ experience of the overall tourism product, the CTB regularly organizes seminars and information sessions for such tourism “frontliners.” In line with this, it was opted to dedicate the first two sessions of the seminar to taxi drivers.

The Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje shared some encouraging words with the participants of the first session while CTB CEO Mr. Paul Pennicook addressed the participants of the second session also motivating them considering the important role they play as tourism “frontliners”. The two sessions were attended by 72 taxi drivers in total. These were offered an excellent opportunity to further develop their skills and broaden their knowledge, and so improve the level of service offered to our visitors. The seminar was designed by Nostra Growth.

The participants include representatives of Thirty Steps Association (TSA), Sindikato Uní di Shofùr di Taxi (SINUSTA), Luxury Taxi Services Curaçao and Sindikato Transporte Optimalisa (STO). The CTB wishes to thank all participants for their active engagement during the seminar and trusts that they will be making good use of the acquired knowledge and skills in their everyday work.

