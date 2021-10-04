Government of Sint Maarten

14 confirmed COVID-19 cases today.

As of October 2nd, there were fourteen (14) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty two (162). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand three hundred twenty one (4321).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty two (152) people in home isolation. Ten (10) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty six (66).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand ninety three (4093). One hundred five (105) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The total number of persons tested is 53,105.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley urges everyone to wear your mask, reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently

