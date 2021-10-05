CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA KONTENTU DI KONTRIBUI NA DESAROYO EKONÓMIKO DI KÒRSOU KOMO ÙNIKO FINANSIADÓ DI SANDALS ROYAL CURAÇAO

Willemstad – 5 di Òktober 2021- Yegada di Sandals Royal Curaçao di Sandals Resort International lo marka sigur un punto kulminante den desaroyo di turismo na Kòrsou.

P’esei CIBC FirstCaribbean ta kontentu di ta ùniko ku a finansiá e proyekto ku inisialmente lo inkluí 351 kamber i suit luho ku lo keda renová kompletamente ku lo ekstendé na kosta di Spaanse Water.

Por spera ku presensha di Sandals lo tin un impakto positivo dirèkt i riba término mas largu pa nos isla i nos komunidat. E resort ta plania pa habri na April 2022.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean ta komprometé pa stimulá desaroyo ekonómiko den region. E presensha di Sandals na Kòrsou ta un muestra notabel di e konfiansa den Kòrsou komo un merkado turìstiko ku ta kresiendo den Kàribe. Tabata pa nos tim di CIBC FirstCaribbean un honor pa asistì Sandals Resort International komo e ùniko finansiadó di e proyekto magnifiko aki” Pim van der Burg, Managing Director, Corporate & Investment Banking di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

“Presensha di Sandals Resort International na Kòrsou lo tin un impakto grandi pa e produkto turìstiko di Kòrsou. Nos di CIBC FirstCaribbean ta deleitá di por a kontribuí na e adishon balioso aki na loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé. Gustosamente nos ta kompartí nos isla i nos hospitalidat ku mundu pa medio di Sandals Royal Curaçao.” Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou a bisa.

Sandals Royal na Kòrsou lo ofrese kamber i suit luhoso den 24 kategoria, ku ta inkluí dos kategoria nobo esta “Awa Seaside Butler Bungalow” i tambe “Kurason Island Pooside Butler Bungalow.” E resort lo inklui 9 restorant, entre otro The Duchess, ku ta Sandals su promé restorant i bar flotante, konstruí for di un barku Ulandes outentiko di 92 pia.

Tambe e resort aki na Kòrsou lo inklui e promé Awa infinity pool di e kadena di Sandals i

espasio pa organisa reunion i evento di en total 38,000 pia kuadrá.

Lo tin tres espasio pa kasa ku bista riba laman, un Red Lane Spa, dos marina i akseso na e kancha di golf 18-hole Pete Dye. Tur esaki ubiká na Santa Barbara, kantu di Spaanse Water ku ta konsistí pa e bista di ùniko bahada di solo impreshonante.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN PLEASED TO CONTRIBUTE TO CURAÇAO’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AS SOLE ARRANGER AND LENDER OF THE FINANCING FOR SANDALS ROYAL CURAÇAO

Willemstad, October 5, 2021 – The arrival of Sandals Royal Curaçao from Sandals Resort International will surely mark a milestone in the development of tourism in Curaçao.

CIBC FirstCaribbean, therefore, is thrilled to have been the sole arranger and lender of the financing for the project that will initially include 351-luxurious‘ rooms and suites and is undergoing a complete renovation of the property stretched along the Spanish Water Bay.

Sandals Royal Curacao is expected to have a positive, immediate and long-term impact on the island and the people of Curaçao. The resort will open in April 2022.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean is committed to fostering economic development in the region. The presence of Sandals Resorts in Curaçao is a noticeable token that there is confidence in Curaçao as an emerging destination in the Caribbean. It has been an honour for our team at CIBC FirstCaribbean to have assisted Sandals Resorts International as sole arranger and lender of the financing of this magnificent project,” said Pim van der Burg, Managing Director, Corporate & Investment Banking at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“The presence of Sandals Resorts International in Curaçao is a game-changer for the tourism product of Curaçao. We at CIBC FirstCaribbean are delighted to have contributed to this valuable addition to the Curaçao offering and look forward to sharing our country and hospitality with the world through the new Sandals Royal Curaçao.” said Timba Engelhardt CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Country Head in Curaçao.

Sandals Royal Curaçao will offer 24 lavish room categories, including the introduction of the “Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and “Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows.” The resort will feature nine gourmet restaurants, including The Duchess, Sandals’ first floating restaurant and bar, constructed from a 92-foot authentic Dutch ship. The property will also be home to the brand’s first Awa infinity pool and 38,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Three oceanfront wedding venues will grace the grounds, as well as a Red Lane Spa, two on-site marinas, and guest access to the neighbouring 18-hole Pete Dye golf course. All this is set in the unique Santa Barbara locale along Spanish water, well known for its breath-taking Caribbean sunsets.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...