October 3rd the Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox organized the 4th competition evening of 2021 at AA Boxing.

After the opening ceremony with the national anthem of Curacao and 1 minute of silence in memory of the recently deceased Cliff Williams (a trainer of Attaf Fighting Factory) the program started with an exhibition bout between Shermilon Susana (Supreme Boxing Centre) and Sebastiaan Bonnin (Pro-Fit). Because both are younger than 12 years, punches to the head were not allowed.

In the first real boxing bout Zahir Hamud (Showtime boxing) won Alex Felida (Attaf Fighting Factory) by Unanimous Decision in the Light heavyweight division (75-81 kg).

Jurmar Valentijn (Balyn Boxing Club Rotterdam), a pupil of Godfried “Chofie” Balyn, won Dylano Streedel (Supreme Boxing Centre) by Split Decision in the Welterweight division (63-69 kg).

Joey Gogulski (Pro-Fit) won Dwinley Mathilda (Supreme Boxing Centre) by Split Decision in the Light heavyweight division (75-81 kg).

The bouts can be seen on sport.cw and their facebook page and youtube channel.

Edwin Baas, president of CuraBox. is on behalf of the Board grateful to everyone who contributed to this success. Without disregarding others, he specifically mentions the vice-president Andy Frans, who acted in an excellent manner during the 5 weeks absence of Baas. “Actually we had hoped to organize again in a normal way and with spectators, however, we adapt again and comply with all measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus”.