GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ RAPÒRT ANNUAL 2020 DI SER.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ RAPÒRT ANNUAL 2020 DI SER.

 

Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a risibí e promé kopia di e rapòrt anual di Konseho Ekonómiko Sosial (SER) pa ku e aña 2020. 

Esnan ku a representá SER tabata srs. Raul Henriquez, direktor di SER i John Jacobs, presidente interino di SER.

 

Den e rapòrt aki SER ta duna kuenta di e aktividatnan ku SER a ehersé i e resultadonan pa ku e aña di Corona 2020, i ta konsiderá e nesesidat di un transishon rápido di e gestion di krisis pa un polítika di rekuperashon sostenibel.

 

Pa mas informashon por bishitá e Website di SER: www.ser.cw

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Botika na warda djaluna 5 di desèmber 2016

REDAKSHON 0

Awe 12 di aprel 2021 tin 109 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

REDAKSHON 0

Orashon djasabra 1 di yüli 2017

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: