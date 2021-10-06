PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A RISIBÍ RAPÒRT ANNUAL 2020 DI SER.
Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a risibí e promé kopia di e rapòrt anual di Konseho Ekonómiko Sosial (SER) pa ku e aña 2020.
Esnan ku a representá SER tabata srs. Raul Henriquez, direktor di SER i John Jacobs, presidente interino di SER.
Den e rapòrt aki SER ta duna kuenta di e aktividatnan ku SER a ehersé i e resultadonan pa ku e aña di Corona 2020, i ta konsiderá e nesesidat di un transishon rápido di e gestion di krisis pa un polítika di rekuperashon sostenibel.
Pa mas informashon por bishitá e Website di SER: www.ser.cw
