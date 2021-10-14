Sèptèmber 2021 a yega 85% di e kantidat di turista registrá na sèptèmber 2019

esta promé ku pandemia

WILLEMSTAD- 13 di òktober 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 27.539 turista di estadia pa luna di sèptèmber. Ku e kantidat di turista di estadia aki, luna di sèptèmber 2021 a yega na 85% di e kantidat registrá na sèptèmber 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. Na sèptèmber 2019 un total di 32.510 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Manera tabata e kaso durante e lunanan anterior, no opstante e situashon aktual ku industria di biahe ta aden mundialmente, sèptèmber tabata un luna positivo. Kòrsou a risibí 17.137 turista for di Hulanda na sèptèmber 2021. Pa di tres luna konsekutivo e kantidat di turista risibí for di Hulanda na 2021 a surpasá e kantidat di turista hulandes risibí den e mesun luna na 2019.

Na sèptèmber, un kantidat di 19.655 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. For di Hulanda nos a risibí 17.137 turista, 1.063 for di Alemania i 549 for di Bèlgika. Di e turistanan europeonan, 55% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di sèptèmber. For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 3.363 turista a bishitá Kòrsou na luna di sèptèmber di kual 66% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 2.451 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou, 29% tabata prosedente di Colombia miéntras 37% tabata prosedente di Brazil. For di Karibe un total di 1.284 turista di estadia a keda risibí na sèptèmber. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan den Reino Hulandes.

Na luna di sèptèmber un total di 7 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 9.730 turista krusero.

“Ku kasi 28 mil turista di estadia na luna di sèptèmber por bisa ku rekuperashon den kantidat di turista ta progresando. E esfuerso kolektivo di stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal den nos merkadonan prinsipal a sòru pa luna di sèptèmber tabata eksitoso. Banda di esaki, Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat total di 150.245 turista di estadia durante e promé 9 lunanan di aña 2021”, asina direktor athunto di CTB Hugo Clarinda a remarká.

September 2021 achieved 85% of the pre pandemic arrivals of September 2019

WILLEMSTAD – October 13, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 27,539 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of September. With these arrivals, September 2021 achieved 85% of the pre pandemic arrivals of September 2019, when we welcomed 32,510 stayover visitors. Same as the previous months, despite the situation that the travel industry is currently in worldwide, September 2021 was a positive month. Curaçao welcomed 17,137 Dutch visitors in September 2021. For the third consecutive month, arrivals from the Netherlands in 2021 are surpassing arrivals in the same months in 2019.

For September, there were 19,655 stayover visitors out of Europe. 17,137 from the Netherlands, 1,063 from Germany and 549 from Belgium. Of these European visitors, 55% stayed in resort hotels in September.

From the USA, we welcomed 3,363 visitors for September of which 66% stayed in resort hotels.

From the South American region, we welcomed 2,451 visitors. Of the South America arrivals, 29% and 37% came from Colombia and Brazil, respectively.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,284 stayover visitors in September, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 7 cruise ship calls and 9,730 cruise visitors for the month of September.

“With close to 28,000 stayover arrivals for September our tourism recovery is making progress. The collective effort from our local stakeholders combined with our international partners in our main markets made the month of September a success. Besides this, Curaçao welcomed a total of 150,245 stayover arrivals for the first nine months of 2021,” commented CTB Deputy Director, Hugo Clarinda.

