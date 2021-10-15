GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Entrante djaluna, 18 di òktober 2021, Kòrsou tin un lista nobo di pais, region i lugá basá riba riesgo.

REDAKSHON

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Entrante djaluna, 18 di òktober 2021, Kòrsou tin un lista nobo di pais, region i lugá basá riba riesgo. Tur pais, region i lugá ku no ta riba e lista akí, ta keda konsiderá outomatikamente komo riesgo haltu te ku un próksimo evaluashon.

